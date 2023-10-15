James City County man arrested after impersonating officer, ‘detaining’ juveniles, police say

James City County police said a man has been charged with kidnapping after he impersonated a police officer and detained two juveniles.

In a news release, police said 30-year-old Cody Hardin called the police on Oct. 12, claiming he was an off-duty officer with two juveniles detained for “suspicious activity” in the Fenwick Hills neighborhood. When officers arrived to the scene, police said Hardin, of JCC, had used a Dodge Charger “that shared a resemblance to a police vehicle” to take the two children. The responding officer released the two juveniles to their parents.

“However, at that time, the responding officer was not aware that the caller claimed to be an off-duty officer, nor were they aware that the caller identified himself to the parents of the juveniles as a James City County Officer,” the news release said. “Upon learning about the James City County impersonation claims, officers promptly initiated an investigation.”

According to the James City County Police Department, Hardin is not and has never been a James City County officer. Hardin was taken into custody on Oct. 14 for charges of kidnapping and impersonating a police officer, and the investigation is ongoing.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com