James City County police respond to report of gunfire, man shot in shoulder

Police are investigating a report of a man who was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night.

Police responded to a report of gunfire about 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Boulevard, where they found the 44-year-old man. He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover from his injuries.

No other details were provided by police. The man was not identified.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or to submit tips online at p3tips.com. Those reporting information to either may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

