James City County therapist sentenced to prison for $2M fraud scheme

A James City County wellness center owner was sentenced today to seven years in prison for defrauding Virginia Medicaid and other health care programs out of more than $2 million.

Maria Kokolis, 48, was the owner and operator of Pamisage, Inc., a center for integrative behavioral health and medicine, with a focus on weight management issues. She was sentenced in Norfolk by U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright-Allen.

According to a release by the Department of Justice, Kokolis “executed a scheme to defraud and overbill various health care benefit programs and the Virginia Medical Assistance Program” between 2018 and early 2020.

The scheme involved submitting false bills for “psychotherapy sessions” that never took place, with Kokolis billing psychotherapy services for noncomparable services like “sending messages through the company’s smartphone app or monitoring a client’s data,” the Department of Justice said.

Kokolis also billed services for times she was on vacation and when clients were out of the state or sick in the hospital, as well as billing for months of services for people who met her one time and never enrolled in the program, according to the release.

“The fraudulent billing became so extensive that on 332 separate occasions, Kokolis billed for services that exceeded 24 hours in a single day,” the release said.

In a separate scheme, Kokolis applied for a Payment Protection Program loan in 2020, falsely certifying that her monthly payroll was $25,000 and she had six employees. In actuality, the release said, she had one employee and her monthly payroll was not correct.

According to the release, Kokolis received a total of at least $2,202,627.77 in fraudulent health care benefit program reimbursements as well as a PPP loan in the amount of $54,112.50.

Kokolis was charged last May with 40 counts of health care fraud and 12 counts of aggravated identify theft.

During the investigation in 2020, the FBI seized a boat, an SUV and several bank accounts.

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com, 757-342-6616