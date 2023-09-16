James Henry Clarke, 81, charged over historical child sex abuse

An 81-year-old man has appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court in connection with a number of historical child abuse offences.

James Henry Clarke, with an address at Meadow Lake in Canada, is facing three charges of indecently assaulting two boys in the 1960s and 1970s.

He has been extradited to Northern Ireland from Canada.

The court heard Mr Clarke is retired and has been in custody in Canada for some time awaiting extradition.

A police constable told the court he had executed a warrant for Mr Clarke.

Mr Clarke was released on bail to an agreed address and was ordered to surrender his passport.

He will appear again in court on 22 September.