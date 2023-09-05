James Clemens Jets Hoist the Jet | Sept 5, 2023 | News 19 at 4 p.m.
The restored jet was acquired by the Madison City Board of Education in 2014 on a permanent loan from the U.S. Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida.
The restored jet was acquired by the Madison City Board of Education in 2014 on a permanent loan from the U.S. Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida.
Around 1 million borrowers are new enrollees, while the remaining were automatically transferred from a different plan.
United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.
Dietitians have praised the Mediterranean diet for years. Here's why it's so healthy.
Wayflyer, which provides financing to e-commerce startups in exchange for a portion of their future revenue, today announced that it secured $1 billion in capital from investment management firm Neuberger Berman. In a press release, Wayflyer describes the funding as an "off-balance sheet program," meaning that the company was allowed to keep certain assets and liabilities from being reported on its balance sheet. It presumably helped Wayflyer keep its overall debt-to-equity ratio low; prior to the Neuberger Berman deal, Wayflyer had secured hundreds of millions in credit to fund its loans.
Jack Jones was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan International Airport after officials found two guns in his carry-on luggage.
Everything's under $45! The post I’m a shopping expert, and these are the Amazon fashion new arrivals worth buying in September appeared first on In The Know.
It's part shirt, part jacket. The post This is the one major jacket trend you’re going to see everywhere this fall appeared first on In The Know.
International startup founders have limited time, energy, and funds. O-1A visas are now taking one to two months to process (or shorter with premium processing) and can grant founders a three-year stay in the United States, with the possibility of unlimited extensions afterward. Compared to other potential visas for founders, like H-1Bs and L-1As, the equity requirements are less complicated, the process is faster, and there is no lottery process or annual cap to contend with.
For years, Earle has said that her nose changed after she was prescribed Accutane, a medication used to treat severe acne. Is it true?
If you've been trying to figure out which Stanley tumbler is the best one to buy, these are the absolute best for every need.
It’s unclear how long Murphy will be sidelined, or if he will need surgery.
TikTokers have a lot to say about the Burning Man Festival.
Shop for pumpkin candles, cozy teddy blankets — and even fall-colored Stanley cups.
After six months of dating, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their couple debut at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour — and they packed on the PDA.
'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.
"Instagram feels like Regina George to me." The post Woman reveals ‘icky’ reason why she feels uncomfortable posting on Instagram nowadays: ‘Instagram feels like a high school cafeteria’ appeared first on In The Know.
This Amazon bestseller has over 132,000 five-star reviews — TikTokers love it, pro cleaners swear by it ... and I can't live without it!
Bridges shifted into full throttle Tuesday against Italy at Mall of Asia Arena, steaming downhill and sniping from deep for 11 second-quarter points en route to his game-high 24. Team USA next plays Friday.
The popular show's most intense, memorable scenes are all here.
The US Open Quarterfinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Alcaraz's next match.