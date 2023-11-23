James Cleverly: I didn't call Stockton a s---hole, I said their MP was s

A source close to James Cleverly insisted the remark had been directed towards Alex Cunningham rather than his constituency - Jeremy Selwyn/SelwynPics

James Cleverly has apologised for his use of “unparliamentary language” after calling a Labour MP “s---”.

Mr Cleverly had faced pressure to apologise following claims that he called Stockton North, the constituency of Alex Cunningham, a “s---hole” during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

But a source close to the Home Secretary said his remark in the Commons had been directed towards Mr Cunningham rather than his constituency.

“James made a comment. He called Alex Cunningham a s--- MP. He apologises for unparliamentary language,” said the source. “As was made clear yesterday, he would never criticise Stockton. He’s campaigned in Stockton and is clear that it is a great place.”

The remark was made as Mr Cunningham asked Rishi Sunak why a third of children in Stockton North lived in poverty.

While Mr Cunningham claimed that Mr Cleverly responded “because it’s a s---hole”, the Home Secretary denied this on Wednesday. Dame Eleanor Laing, the Deputy Speaker, said she understood that no such comment had been made.

Dame Eleanor said Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House, had not heard any such comment from his chair at the time.

Mr Cunningham attempted to raise a point of order in the Commons in which he said that the alleged wording “shamed” Mr Cleverly, accusing him of an “appalling insult”.

The Home Secretary’s apology came after Lord Houchen, the Conservative Mayor of Tees Valley – which covers Stockton South – tweeted that he should say sorry.

In the post, Lord Houchen said: “I’m not interested in excuses and I will always put our area above party politics, and it is clear to me that the Home Secretary should apologise for dragging Stockton’s name through the mud.

“We’re a wonderful place and a passionate and proud community, and people across the world are looking at the exciting future that is emerging before us. But childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians, who should know better, does nothing to help our plans for progress.”

Elected as the MP for Braintree, Essex, in 2015, Mr Cleverly has previously served as the education secretary and a co-chairman of the Conservative Party.

