James Cleverly refuses to say if he raised Parliament spy claim with China

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has refused to say whether he spoke to the Chinese government about a researcher in Parliament who was arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

Mr Cleverly said both he and the PM had spoken to Chinese leaders about "interference in our democracy".

But, asked if he raised the allegations with Beijing, he said he would not comment on "security related matters".

The researcher has said he is "completely innocent".

Last weekend, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that two men had been arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act.

Sources have told the BBC that one of the men had been a parliamentary researcher involved in international affairs issues.

The case has sparked renewed concern among some in the Conservative Party about the government's approach to China.

Senior Tory MPs - including former Prime Minister Liz Truss - have urged the government to officially designate China a "threat" - a step the government has resisted taking.

Asked about the criticism from his own party, Mr Cleverly said: "Pretending China doesn't exist is not a credible policy."

He said there were a number of issues the UK wanted to discuss with China - including its sanctioning of British parliamentarians - but this was best done through "face-to-face conversations".

Last month, Mr Cleverly became the first foreign secretary to visit China in five years.

Asked if he knew about the arrest of a parliamentary researcher prior to the trip, he said he would not comment.

Pressed on whether or not he had discussed the case with Chinese officials, he again refused to say.

He added that both he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - when he met the Chinese premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit - had raised Chinese actions which "are seeking to undermine or distort our democracy".

Earlier this week, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of failing to "heed the warnings" about China and called for a "full audit" of relations between the two countries.