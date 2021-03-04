James Comer: Joe Biden has done more as president to open borders than he has to reopen schools
Rep. James Comer R-Ky. discusses GOP request for hearing on the Biden administration’s handling of migrant children at the border.
President Biden delivered some exciting news Tuesday, promising the United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccine supply by the end of May for every American adult to get a shot. President Biden says there will be enough vaccine doses for 300 million adults by end of May, two months earlier than previous projections. https://t.co/ZZvBZrzDbr pic.twitter.com/HI7PKdyVn4 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 2, 2021 Just a few weeks ago, Biden had set the end of July as the target date for universal availability, but the timeline has been expedited, largely thanks to the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the arsenal. Biden couldn't account for the third shot when he last addressed the situation because it hadn't been granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration at the time. But that's where the caveats come in. Tuesday's announcement was primarily focused on an increase in supply, which is just one aspect of vaccine distribution. At least some of the hurdles that the U.S. currently faces in terms of actually getting people vaccinated could still be there in May. For example, Biden himself acknowledged that "it's not enough to have the vaccine supply, we need vaccinators — people to put the shots in people's arms," and, as Stat News points out, the president didn't highlight any new efforts to increase the number of vaccinators. That said, even though it's still unclear if every adult will actually be able to receive a vaccine by the end of May, the U.S. does appear to be consistently increasing its vaccination pace, so the supply increase may have come at the right time. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceU.S. birth rates plunged in 2020, a sure sign 'things are not going well for a lot of people'Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opens up on her health issues and future career path on 'The Faulkner Focus.'
No Republicans supported restoring the right to vote to incarcerated felons. A majority of Democrats likewise opposed the measure.
There’s still a lot being unpacked regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and it doesn’t help that white supremacist militia groups are apparently planning another attack in Washington, D.C., tomorrow.
The test proves the F-15E can carry enough JDAMs to release some on an active combat mission and then rearm other jets.
Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director in the Trump administration, says if the Republican Party goes with Trump as its 2024 nominee, he'll work to make the GOP a "minority party for at least a generation."
The remains of thousands killed in the Philippines' war on drugs could be tossed in pits as families struggle to pay for burial sites amid a pandemic.
The former Red Sox and Cubs ace is a cancer survivor.
Last week, numerous athletes trained by Olympic coach John Geddert felt a fleeting moment of victory when he was charged with abusing young gymnasts. Geddert, a notoriously tough coach who worked with convicted sex offender Larry Nassar and trained the Fierce Five team that won Olympic gold in 2012, was charged Thursday with 24 felonies, including counts of human trafficking and forced labor causing injury as well as criminal sexual conduct. For Lindsey Lemke, a former Michigan State gymnast who accused Nassar of sexual abuse and trained with Geddert at his Dimondale, Michigan, gym, there's no closure in his death.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) told Fox News Wednesday he'd "absolutely" support former President Trump if he becomes the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee.Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly lambasted Kemp since the governor resisted his pressure to overturn President Biden's 2020 election win in Georgia — notably in an hourlong phone call that is now being investigated in the state.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The former president called for Kemp's resignation last December. Trump criticized him as recently as Saturday, telling Newsmax he regretted supporting him in Georgia's 2018 gubernatorial primary runoff, adding the endorsement "hurt us."What he's saying: When asked by Fox News' Neil Cavuto whether he'd support Trump as presidential nominee, Kemp said: "Absolutely, I'm going to support the nominee," adding that he "worked very hard" for Trump."Kemp told Cavuto that the former president's ideas would be part of the Republican Party "for a long time in the future" and that Republicans "need to have a big tent" as "there's a lot of great ideas out there.""We're not always going to get along, but I think the president deserves a lot of credit," he added. "And he's not going away."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Former White House press secretary branded a ‘serial liar’ by critics
Shohei Ohtani crushed his first Cactus League home run, a two-run shot that traveled 468 feet to spearhead the Angels' 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Tuesday that effective next Wednesday, "all businesses of any type" in the Lone Star state will be allowed to fully reopen. Additionally, he's ending the statewide mask mandate. Those in the room where Abbott broke the news applauded the decision, but plenty of skeptics took note, as well. Coronavirus cases have receded greatly across the country over the last several weeks, but it's unclear if that decline is now plateauing. On a related note, Houston, Texas' largest city, is the one city in the United States to have reported finding at least one case of every known variant of the coronavirus, which are believed to be more transmissible and have experts on the alert for another uptick in cases as they become the dominant sources of infection. It's unlikely Houston is actually alone in this regard, but it's still cause for concern. Texas is also lagging behind in vaccinating its population, which is the second largest in the nation. Only Utah and Georgia have slower per capita vaccination rates. Texas is bottom 5 in per capita vaccination rates, yet the governor seems to believe the pandemic is over. Wild. https://t.co/XptNvbu24U — Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) March 2, 2021 Abbott, it turns out, wasn't the only governor to ease restrictions Tuesday — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) actually beat him to the punch, announcing that businesses can operate at full capacity and county mask mandates will be lifted starting Wednesday. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceU.S. birth rates plunged in 2020, a sure sign 'things are not going well for a lot of people'Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans
These picks don't look all that reasonable, but here's why they could still happen in the 2021 MLB season.
During a recent interview on Good Morning America with host Robin Roberts, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have open communications with their two young-adult daughters. “I always have wanted them to start practicing the power of their voices very early on,” Mrs. Obama shared of Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22.
Two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has signed a new contract to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021 NFL season, easing the club's salary cap worries.
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on Wednesday recommended extending the interval between first and second doses of COVID-19 to up to four months to boost inoculation numbers.Why it matters: The panel said taking such action would allow about 80% of Canadians over 16 to receive a single dose by the end of June.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSecond doses would begin in July, when the first batch of some 55 million doses are expected to arrive, the NACI said.Of note: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has "expressed optimism" that the wait for coronavirus inoculations could be shortened and the provinces of Quebec, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador have now all vowed to delay doses, AP notes.The big picture: Canada has secured more vaccine contracts than any other country. Canadian health officials have so far approved the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines for use.The current wait period for these vaccines is three to four weeks. Regulator Health Canada noted in a statement emerging evidence suggests high COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness "against symptomatic disease and hospitalization for several weeks after the first dose."NACI noted that while studies have not yet collected four months of data on vaccine effectiveness after the first dose, "the first two months of real world effectiveness are showing sustained high levels of protection." What they're saying: University of Toronto infectious diseases professor Andrew Morris, the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, told AP the strategy was a "no brainer."He added the panel was "making a reasonable calculation in a time of drug shortage."But Brad Wouters, executive vice-president of science and research at University Health Network, expressed skepticism:This is way outside of NACI jurisdiction. There are no data. Nobody in the world has been 4 months between doses. These are RNA vaccines never used before. We should use evidence to make decisions. Canada conducting a population level experiment. https://t.co/rk8O9XF4JY— Brad Wouters 🇨🇦 (@bradwouters) March 4, 2021 Go deeper: New data reignites the debate over coronavirus vaccine strategyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
From Gregg Popovich to Dez Bryant to Myles Turner, those in the sports world sounded off on Texas’ governor reopening the state at a critical junction.
Vaccinations have jumped from 900k to 2m a day under Biden administration
Which countries allow Americans and have relatively low COVID-19 infection rates? If you are determined to travel abroad, here are your best options.