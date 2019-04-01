James Comey hints at 2020 presidential run in arguably the worst political April Fool’s prank yet

April Fool's Day is possibly the worst time to believe anything you read on the Internet.

Take, for example, former FBI Director James Comey a message he sent to his more than one million followers on Twitter.

The former FBI director posted a photo to his account showing him standing with his back towards the camera on an open road, looking into the distance with his hands in his pockets and his feet planted over a yellow lane separating each side of the street.

“I’m in,” he wrote. “We need someone in the middle.”

The former official — who Donald Trump forced out of the FBI in a controversial move that sparked public outcry — then added the hashtag #2020, leading some to believe he was set to make a bold announcement about a political bid for the White House.

Mr Comey has no reported intention of actually campaigning to become the next president of the United States, however. And by the sound of his tweet’s response, sitting out of the race is likely a smart decision on his part.

Hours after the original picture was posted to his account, Mr Comey tweeted, “But could you imagine a president who used this website to make dad jokes rather than to hurl insults?”

I’m in. We need someone in the middle. #2020 pic.twitter.com/IGt69bEQz1 — James Comey (@Comey) April 1, 2019

“Happy #AprilFools,” he continued, adding the hashtag #VoteDem2020.

“April Fools jokes are supposed to be funny, Mr Comey,” one user wrote.

Another added: “Without a doubt, this is the worst thing that Comey has ever done.”

Twitter users continued railing against Mr Comey throughout the day, pointing to a 2016 press conference in which he divulged details about the FBI’s findings into Hillary Clinton’s emails as alleged evidence of his political bias.

Mr Comey, who detailed his career in the FBI and what it was like being removed by Mr Trump in the recent book A High Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, has been criticised for his handling of the probe by lawmakers and Americans on both sides of the aisle.