James Comey: Justice Department will not charge former FBI director in spite of Trump attacks

The Justice Department has declined to prosecute the former FBI director James Comey over how he dealt with his own memos containing “confidential” information, which was shared with the media after being fired from his post by Donald Trump.

The decision was announced on Thursday, shortly after the department’s inspector general referred Mr Comey for potential prosecution, and just hours after Mr Trump shared a Fox News clip suggesting that the intelligence official had been caught “red handed” with information he should not have had in his home.

“Director Comey was so self-righteous in telling the world that he didn’t leak, he didn’t do sneaky things, and he knew the law better than anybody else,” Jason Chaffetz, a former Republican congressman and frequent Fox News contributor, said during the clip shared by the president.

He continued: “But, when the FBI goes to your home and gets memos that reveal, evidently, we have to see if this is true, but confidential and classified information. You can’t just take that information and ... Have it personally.”

The memos – first revealed in May 2017 by the New York Times – were written by Mr Comey contemporaneously after interactions with the president that February when Mr Trump asked him to shelve an investigation into the former national security advisor Michael Flynn for lying about meetings he had with Russian officials.