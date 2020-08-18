James Comey, who led controversial FBI probe into Hillary Clinton's emails, wears 'Elect More Women' T-shirt

James Comey. Alex Wong/Getty Images

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, former FBI Director James Comey wrote on Twitter: "We need more women in office."

"#19th Amendment is an important anniversary but the vote is not enough," Comey wrote, with a photo of him in a shirt that reads "Elect More Women."

Comey's infamous letter that he sent to Congress in October 2016 about then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails is widely considered to have contributed to her election loss.

Clinton responded to Comey's post on Tuesday with a GIF of herself.

Former FBI chief James Comey created a stir on Twitter after he uploaded a photo of himself in a T-shirt that read "Elect More Women" in celebration of 100th anniversay of the 19th amendment, which gave white women the right to vote.

"#19th Amendment is an important anniversary but the vote is not enough," he captioned the social-media post on Tuesday. "We need more women in office. VP and Virginia governor are good next steps."

Many users promptly pointed out the irony in Comey's messaging, including Hillary Clinton, who has widely theorized, along with other Democrats and political pundits, that he played a role in her losing the presidential election in 2016.

Clinton responded to his post with a GIF of herself, smirking.

Comey entered the political spotlight in 2016 after he led an investigation against then Democratic presidential candidate Clinton over her use of a private email server. In late October, 11 days before the election, he sent a now infamous letter to Congress that announced a reopening of the case.

"Absent that, I believe and I think the evidence shows, I would have won," Clinton said in her first live television interview after she lost the 2016 race.

After Comey completed his review of Clinton's emails, he declared the FBI would not pursue criminal charges against her, just two days before the election.

He was later fired as director of the agency in May 2017 by President Donald Trump, related to an ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign's relationship with Russia.

Comey has since defended his choices regarding Clinton's case, though he has called his involement in the election "painful." He wrote about the investigation in his 2018 book.

A former Clinton campaign spokesman also snapped back at Comey's post on Tuesday, claiming, "A lot of us tried. You f----d it up. But the tee shirt definitely makes up for it."

Clinton also honored the 19th Amendment, which she called an "enormous" but an "incomplete" victory, with a post dedicated to her mother, who she said was born on the day of its passage in Congress.

"If she were still with us, she'd urge us to keep going—'lifting as we climb,' Clinton wrote.

