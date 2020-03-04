James Comey voted in his first Democratic primary, and cast his ballot for...

Former FBI Director James Comey voted in his first Democratic primary on Super Tuesday, and cast his ballot for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Comey was a Republican for decades, but in 2018 said the party left him and he "can't be associated with it." He tweeted on Tuesday that the Democrats are "dedicated to restoring values" in the White House, and voters need a candidate "who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020."

A lot of Democrats haven't forgiven Comey for bringing up Hillary Clinton's emails again just days before the 2016 election. He also earned the ire of Republicans in the spring of 2017, when President Trump fired him. In response to Comey's endorsement, Biden's director of rapid response, Andrew Bates, tweeted: "Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?" Bates later said this was "a lighthearted joke — not a rejection. We appreciate the vote of anyone repelled by Donald Trump."

