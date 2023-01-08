James Contini: Special trust helps protect inheritance funds

Jim Contini

A Beneficiary Defective Inheritor’s Trust, also known as a “BDIT,” is a specific type of estate planning trust.

The purpose is to allow an individual who has a federal estate tax problem to maintain control of the assets to the maximum extent permitted by law. The assets in this trust will not be included in the individual’s taxable estate when they pass away. This type of trust is an excellent estate planning technique to consider when they are executing their estate plan.

Specifically, this type of trust can be very beneficial to those individuals who will have an estate tax issue upon their death. The current estate tax exemption amount is $12,060,000. The exemption is expected to be between $5 million and $6 million per person in 2026. The estate tax rate is 40% of any asset over those estate tax exemption amounts. This trust helps reduce the estate tax.

The way that this BDIT works is as follows:

The BDIT is formed by an independent settlor, and a different independent person needs to be named as trustee. The settlor executes the trust agreement and gives the trust a check for $5,000.

The person with the estate tax problem is the beneficiary of the trust and has the opportunity to remove the $5,000 from the trust.

As a result of the right to remove the $5,000 from the trust, the beneficiary is considered the owner of the trust assets for income tax purposes, but not for estate tax purposes.

The trust also has a protector, an independent individual who has various responsibilities, including the right to remove and replace the trustee.

The BDIT allows the beneficiary as much control as he or she can have without including the assets in the beneficiary’s estate.

For income tax purposes, the beneficiary reports all the income on the beneficiary’s individual 1040.

The beneficiary then sells assets which could be either securities or stock or units of a closely held business to the BDIT in exchange for a promissory note. Thus, the BDIT will then own the securities and/or the closely held business.

The BDIT then receives distributions from the closely held business and, in return, makes payments to the beneficiary on the promissory note.

The beneficiary continues to receive payments on the promissory note until the note is paid off. The promissory note is included in the beneficiary’s estate, and thus by paying off the note the assets in the individual’s estate is being reduced.

The BDIT also provides that the beneficiary is to receive income and principal for health, education, maintenance, and support. Therefore when the note is paid off, the individual still receives these payments from the BDIT.

Upon the beneficiary’s death, the contingent beneficiary can be the beneficiary’s descendants. Thus, the assets in the BDIT are never included in anyone’s taxable estate going forward.

Story continues

Consider the establishment of a BDIT if you have a situation where you will have a significant estate tax problem.

NOTE: This general summary of the law should not be used to solve individual problems since slight changes in the fact situation may require a material variance in the applicable legal advice.

James F. Contini II, who is a certified specialist in estate planning, is with Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co., LPA of New Philadelphia.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: James Contini: Special trust helps protect inheritance funds