James Corden granted temporary restraining order against woman he alleges wants to marry him: report

James Corden was granted a temporary restraining order against a woman he alleges is trying to marry him and keeps showing up on his doorstep.

The "Late Late Show" host’s legal team claimed in a temporary restraining order that the 30-year-old woman in question has also been harassing him for months at his home with frustrations that he’s married to his wife, according to court filings obtained by TMZ.

In the filed declarations, Corden claims the woman had been casing his Los Angeles home on numerous occasions, including a stretch of six days this summer in which he maintains she posted up outside his residence in her car and only skedaddled once police arrived.

He also claims that the woman relayed to police she and Corden had plans to head to Las Vegas in order to get married – pressing that Corden’s wife had allegedly "stolen" him from her and should be "out of the picture."

The actor and comedian further alleged the woman had even shown up to the set where he films his late-night show under the guise that she was there to marry him.

Corden avows he’s never met the woman and fears she poses an inherent threat to his wife and children.

Per the granted temporary restraining order, the woman is required to cease all attempts to contact Corden and must keep 100 yards away from him, his wife and their kids, the gossip outlet said.

A rep for Corden did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.