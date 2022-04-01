James Corden mocks Jada Pinkett Smith with 'We Don't Talk About Jada' parody

James Corden mocked Jada Pinkett Smith in a skit for "The Late Late Show" days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The skit began with Corden and other show members discussing how to cover the 94th Academy Awards. While most of the members wanted to focus on big moments - such as "CODA" winning best picture - some thought the focus should be on the joke about Pinkett Smith that led to Smith slapping Rock in the face.

"Or we could talk about the thing that everyone is talking about," one guy said.

"No, you saw what happened. We have to talk about something else," Corden said.

"James, we have to at least acknowledge…" another producer chimed in before Corden answered, "No, we don't talk about Jada. No, no, no."

Then the comedian broke into song, changing up the lyrics of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto." The film won the Oscar for best animated film on Sunday night.

Viewers weren't pleased by the joke in the wake of the Oscars drama.

"I vote for James Corden to be punched on the next Oscars ceremony," one social media user wrote on Twitter.

"James Corden is so unfunny it's ridiculous. The 'we don't talk about jada' segment really," another user wrote.

"i watched the james corden we dont talk about jada video its as bad as you think it is," another added.

Corden also commented on Smith's slap saying the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor "can't take a joke."

"Seriously though, I applaud Chris Rock for recovering, keeping the show moving. It was an incredibly dignified response.

"I'll say this, Will Smith can't take a joke, Chris Rock can take a punch," the late night show host said. "A steel jaw. Unbelievable!"

Smith has since apologized to Rock for slapping the comedian via Instagram.