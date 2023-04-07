James Corden Is Once Again Being Called Out By A Director For Being Rude, "Obnoxious, And Difficult" On Set
"James, I hope I never, ever work with you again."
Ben Affleck didn't hold back his effusive praise for Jennifer Lopez and the songs she wrote about him in a new interview he gave on the SmartLess podcast.
Expanding to new markets helps mitigate the effects of climate volatility, says Vail Resorts’ CEO.
Get to know King Charles' five super cute grandchildren: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.
"Taking a platypus from the wild is not only illegal," police said, but it can also be dangerous for both the protected animal and person's health.
Pastor Corey Brooks said his "main concern" is for the morale of Chicago's police following the election of progressive candidate Brandon Johnson for mayor.
Here’s what the Sheriff’s Office has said so far about the death of the 35-year-old man.
Hidden Valley Ranch is releasing a new pickle flavored ranch. This latest taste innovation gives the iconic dressing a tangy twist. Here's where you can buy it.
STORY: Location: Pampanga, PhilippinesLooking for a way to immortalize a pet you’ve lost?This toy maker hopes his plush replicas can keep memories alive[David Tan, Founder, Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory]"So the way this whole idea of clones came about is that I used to have this Golden Retriever. I loved her dearly and she passed away in 2019. Now, since I was doing plush toys at the time, I asked my pattern-maker: 'As a way of remembering my beloved pet, can you try making a realistic clone of her?’”Each of these costs about $65Customers send over photos and details of their petsThe team begins by drawing the animal’s silhouette on cardboard Fabric is sewn on to create a shell, later filled with stuffingSynthetic fur is airbrushed to recreate the pet’s colors"One of the things I’d like to say is we’re not taxidermy. So it removes that "ick" factor, right? We’re not actually using the real skin of the pet, you know. This is actually one hundred percent, genuinely a stuffed toy. So, basically it’s just the same fabric we use for making teddy bears but it looks realistic."Sometimes hundreds are made per month, the company says
Clarence Thomas is under fire from Democrats and fellow conservatives for taking luxury trips with Harlan Crow. Current GOP leadership has stayed mum.
On "The Howard Stern Show," Shields said the son of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Onassis stopped talking to her after the incident.
Jennifer Lopez showed once again that she has no qualms baring it all for a good cause. The 53-year-old singer shared a photo of herself posing topless in a white thong.
Melania Trump isn’t loving the latest controversy surrounding her husband, Donald Trump, but she’s chosen a very specific strategy in dealing with all of the headlines: silence. No one is going to see the former first lady standing by her man as a part of a photo opportunity — she’s in self-preservation mode for a […]
We asked a panel of body language analysts what they thought former President Donald Trump was silently communicating at this hearing yesterday.
Donald Trump was charged by a grand jury with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an indictment related to hush-money payments.
Still, over 5,000 people visited the accidental mummies in a single day, officials said.
“He didn’t think I gave the best effort. I’m out here every day grinding my (rear end) off. You know, giving it my all and trying to stay on the field for 160 games out here,” O’Neill said.
Two adventurous dogs apparently out to make new friends approached a pack of wolves with tails wagging, but that didn't last long.
Cassandra Peterson (aka "Elvira") sold her home to the actor in 1994 and opened up to PEOPLE about how he signed on for an unintentional role: landlord
'Everyone keeps asking what color the kitchen is': When Stanley Tucci meets Farrow & Ball, it's a match made in heaven
The Third Amendment has minimal significance in modern times. Nonetheless, it clearly has implications and should be historically considered.