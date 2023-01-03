James Corden says he almost landed the lead role in 'The Whale' but thinks he lost out to Brendan Fraser because he was 'too young'

James Corden says he was considered for the lead role in "The Whale." Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images, A24

James Corden said he auditioned for the lead role in the critically-acclaimed movie, "The Whale."

"I was going to play that part, and Tom Ford was going to direct," the talk show host told Deadline.

The role went to Brendan Fraser, who is tipped for awards season success for his performance.

James Corden said he was considered for the lead role in the Oscar-tipped movie "The Whale" before Brendan Fraser was cast.

In his latest Deadline column, critic Pete Hammond shared that during a conversation with "The Late Late Show," host, Corden told him he was originally set for the starring role.

"I was going to play that part," Corden said while discussing the critically acclaimed film which earned Fraser a Golden Globe nomination in December.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, "The Whale," sees Fraser play Charlie, an obese and reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, Elle (Sadie Sink).

However, according to Corden, there was a point when he was on board, although the 44-year-old actor worried he was too young to do the role justice compared to 54-year-old Fraser.

Additionally, Corden said fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford was originally attached to helm the project which is based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, who also wrote the screenplay for the film.

Corden added "Tom Ford was going to direct," but that didn't happen as the "Nocturnal Animals" director wanted more control.

Brendan Fraser in "The Whale." A24

Ford wasn't the only filmmaker involved in the project, as Corden also claimed George Clooney had also briefly been attached to the film.

According to the British actor, the "Ocean's Eleven" star said he would only make the film if a real 600-pound unknown actor could be cast in the role of Charlie. It was a deal breaker for Clooney and his version of the story never came to fruition.

Hammond added that Aronofsky confirmed all of Corden's claims about the film's development during a separate interview.

Corden also recently admitted that he auditioned for the part of Samwise Gamgee in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy in his early twenties.

On an episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Corden said: "Every single person in London auditioned for 'Lord of The Rings,' everybody, and I auditioned for Samwise."

"I auditioned for Samwise. I was doing it, the accent and everything! 'Mr Frodo!'" he said imitating the character's West Country accent.

Still, despite calling his audition "not good," Corden was called back for the part of Frodo's loyal friend twice. However, it ended up going to American actor Sean Astin.

