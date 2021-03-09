James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

Zac Ntim
·2 min read
James Corden
James Corden at Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret before their royal wedding.

  • "A public wedding, I attended," James Corden said on "The Late Late Show."

  • "I want my toaster back. That was a wedding present, not a three-days-after-the-wedding present," he joked.

James Corden joked that he wanted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return his wedding gift after the couple said they had a secret ceremony three days before their televised royal wedding in 2018.

Markle gave details of their secret wedding for the first time during her and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the US on Sunday on CBS. She described the ceremony as a private, backyard wedding.

During Monday evening's monologue on "The Late Late Show," Corden, who attended the couple's public wedding, joked that he would now like the couple to return his gift because he was duped.

"Among the many revelations last night in the interview, Harry and Meghan said that they secretly got married three days before their public wedding. A public wedding I attended," the comedian began. "And I've got to tell you, I want my toaster back. That was a wedding present, not a three-days-after-the-wedding present."

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Oprah
Getty Images

Corden continued: "I was shocked the ceremony I went to wasn't real. It was a sham, can you imagine? When they were like, 'Does anyone here object to this union?' and I was like, 'Me, I do,' they'd be like: 'That's too bad mate, they're already married. We're really just doing this for the show.'"

In 2018, it was rumored that Corden not only attended Markle and Harry's wedding but was the host of their private reception. It was also reported that during his hosting duties, Corden dressed up as the infamous Henry VIII, which he later confirmed.

"In the evening, there was ... 185 people I think, like a smaller dinner, close friends and family," Corden told People.

"And Harry asked if I would do like a performance of some kind. And so I did it, yeah. It wasn't really dressed as Henry VIII, it was just dressed in a kind of Tudor outfit. But I guess I look a bit like Henry VIII, so that's probably why."

You can watch the full clip from "The Late Late Show with James Corden" below:

