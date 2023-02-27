James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at James Cropper (LON:CRPR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for James Cropper:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0091 = UK£687k ÷ (UK£102m - UK£27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, James Cropper has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Forestry industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for James Cropper compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering James Cropper here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For James Cropper Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at James Cropper, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.9% from 12% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for James Cropper. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 60% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for James Cropper you'll probably want to know about.

