James Dean Fowler sentenced for fake bomb charges

Nov. 30—PRINCETON — A man who placed phony bombs at a federal building and outside a Bluefield church was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation while he continues mental health treatment.

James Dean Fowler, 51, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for sentencing. Fowler entered into a best interest plea on Oct. 17. He pleaded guilty to making false reports concerning bombs and other explosive devices, an offense which has a possible sentence of one to three years in prison.

Judge Swope sentenced Fowler to an indeterminate term of one to three years in prison, then suspended it. Fowler had credit for 464 days in jail since his arrest last year. Swope said if Fowler served the sentence, he could complete it within 74 days.

Fowler was placed on five years of probation and one of the terms is that he continue mental health treatment. He cannot possess firearms nor consume any drugs or alcohol, and he must continue to take his prescribed medications, the judge said.

Judge Swope then said there was another thing he wanted Fowler to do, and that was to write letters of apology to federal authorities and the Bluefield Police Department. The judge told Fowler that he was lucky that he was not shot that day.

"Thank God you didn't kill anybody and thank God you didn't get killed," Swope said.

Fowler was arrested on Aug. 22, 2022 after he brought what appeared to be a bomb to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in downtown Bluefield. A second device had been left next to the Westminster Presbyterian Church near his home on Washington Street. Fowler said at the federal building that he wanted to speak with a federal agent. He had taped magazines to himself as makeshift body armor.

Bluefield police and firefighters evacuated the downtown and the church's neighborhood. Members of the West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad arrived and soon determined that both devices were fakes. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Lawson said during Fowler's plea hearing the bomb squad used a water cannon on the device left at the federal building, and result sounded like an explosion. The device outside the church was taken away after it was found to be phony. Lawson also said later that Fowler had had substance abuse issues.

Fowler was taken to the Bluefield Police Department where FBI Agent Phil Gunther questioned him, according to the criminal complaint filed by Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department.

After interviewing Fowler, Gunther told Adams "that Fowler had spoken about devices placed inside cellphones and seemed to suffer from some form of mental disease," according to the criminal complaint.

The October 2022 session of the Mercer County Grand Jury later indicted Fowler on charges including possession of, or use of, a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony; report concerning bombs or other explosive devices; and conveying false information concerning terrorist acts.

Fowler was remanded to a state hospital for treatment and ruled incompetent to stand trial.

After investigators and county prosecutors consulted with the U.S. Attorney's Office, the decision was made to charge Fowler at the state level rather than the federal level. Fowler was later determined competent for trial.

Fowler will be on home confinement with family until he is admitted to a treatment program. Fowler was represented by attorney Joseph Harvey.

Lawson said after Fowler's plea hearing on Oct. 17 that the state was ready to proceed with a trial if Fowler was not prepared to take responsibility for his actions.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

