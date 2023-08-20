James Dragna dies at 68. Sacramento State’s ‘graduation czar’ raised four-year rate 212%

James “Jim” Dragna, Sacramento State’s first “graduation czar,” or executive director of university initiatives and student success, has died at age 68.

Dragna died Tuesday morning “after a long struggle,” according to a university news release. During his time at the college, he raised Sacramento State’s four-year graduation rate 212%.

He was hired by the college in January 2016.

“He believed in our students and was committed to removing barriers to their success,” the statement read. “He had a deep and lasting impact on countless lives.”

Jim Draga chats with Zoey Pha, a junior psychology major at Sacramento State, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. Draga, called the “graduation czar,” was hired to help the college improve its four-year graduation rate.

The statement was signed by the university’s current president, Luke Wood, and the recently retired emeritus, Robert Nelsen.

Dragna came to Sacramento State from the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand, where he served as director of student success for over three years, The Bee previously reported.

He said in 2016 that he moved to New Zealand a few months after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the region. The devastation caused many to move out of the area, and the popular engineering university lost a quarter of its students. The retention rate grew higher than it was before the earthquake, he said.

Dragna, who was previously a psychotherapist, said he would get excited when talking about the human brain and its development.

“Instructors are so hungry for this,” he said of other faculty members who taught professors about brain development as it relates to teaching and learning. “I’ve never met a faculty so motivated.”

It is with heavy hearts that we share that Dr. James “Jim” Dragna, executive director of University Initiatives and Student Success, has passed away.



He joined the Hornet Family in 2016 as our first “graduation czar.” 1/3 pic.twitter.com/MQoxHgBiq4 — Sacramento State (@sacstate) August 17, 2023

He held a bachelor’s degree in theology from Notre Dame and a master’s and doctorate in counseling education from the University of Colorado, Boulder, the university said. After clinical training as a psychologist at the University of Colorado, Denver, he entered private practice as a psychotherapist.

He began working in higher education as the director of the Center for Student Counseling and Personal Growth at North Dakota State University, according to Sacramento State.

Dragna’s family said in lieu of flowers, people can send donations to Stanford Sierra Youth and Families, a foster care center where Dragna served as a board member for several years.