James Fazzino Is The Independent Non-Executive Director of Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) And They Just Picked Up 123% More Shares

Potential Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, James Fazzino, recently bought AU$248k worth of stock, paying AU$3.52 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 123%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tassal Group

In fact, the recent purchase by James Fazzino was the biggest purchase of Tassal Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$3.60. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Tassal Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Tassal Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tassal Group insiders own about AU$21m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Tassal Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Tassal Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Tassal Group (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

