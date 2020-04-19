James Fisher and Sons plc's (LON:FSJ) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at James Fisher and Sons' (LON:FSJ) recent performance, when its stock has declined 34% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on James Fisher and Sons' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for James Fisher and Sons is:

12% = UK£37m ÷ UK£314m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

James Fisher and Sons' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, James Fisher and Sons' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.0% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for James Fisher and Sons in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared James Fisher and Sons' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 1.6% in the same period.

LSE:FSJ Past Earnings Growth April 19th 2020 More

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is FSJ worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FSJ is currently mispriced by the market.

Is James Fisher and Sons Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 32% (meaning the company retains68% of profits) in the last three-year period, James Fisher and Sons' earnings growth was more or les flat. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, James Fisher and Sons has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 38%.