James Frank schedules town hall meetings in district

State Rep. James Frank of Wichita Falls will hold a series of town hall meetings across his district in February and March.

The Republican representative of Texas' 69th District has scheduled stops in each of the 14 counties that comprise his territory.

"With the extended time spent in Austin last year for session and four special sessions, I am looking forward to the opportunity to connect with friends and neighbors here in our region," Frank said in a press release.

He said healthcare costs, border security, education, water availability, property taxes, Medicaid and child welfare are among the topics he will discuss.

The schedule is available at https://votejamesfrank.com/town-hall-meetings/

