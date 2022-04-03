James Gero Is The Independent Director of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) And They Just Picked Up 3.3% More Shares

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, James Gero, recently bought a whopping US$1.1m worth of stock, at a price of US$106. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 3.3%.

LCI Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director, Jason Lippert, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$155 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$108. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 27.52k shares for US$3.0m. But insiders sold 13.00k shares worth US$2.0m. In total, LCI Industries insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that LCI Industries insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about US$82m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LCI Industries Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of LCI Industries we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for LCI Industries (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

