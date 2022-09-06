James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Shares Could Be 35% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Does the September share price for James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£51.8m

UK£43.0m

UK£38.0m

UK£35.0m

UK£33.2m

UK£32.0m

UK£31.4m

UK£31.0m

UK£30.8m

UK£30.8m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ -11.65%

Est @ -7.88%

Est @ -5.23%

Est @ -3.39%

Est @ -2.09%

Est @ -1.18%

Est @ -0.55%

Est @ -0.11%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0%

UK£48.8

UK£38.2

UK£31.9

UK£27.7

UK£24.7

UK£22.5

UK£20.8

UK£19.4

UK£18.2

UK£17.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£269m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£31m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (6.0%– 0.9%) = UK£607m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£607m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= UK£338m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£607m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.0, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at James Halstead as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.057. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For James Halstead, we've compiled three further items you should consider:

  1. Risks: Be aware that James Halstead is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

  2. Future Earnings: How does JHD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

