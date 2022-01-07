James Hardie Fires CEO Jack Truong, Citing Conduct Breaches

(Bloomberg) -- Australian building-products maker James Hardie Industries Plc fired Jack Truong as chief executive officer, saying his “threatening and intimidating” behavior had created an “overtly hostile” work environment.

The shares slumped as much as 11% in early Sydney trading Friday after the abrupt departure of Truong, who had been in the job less than three years. Harold Wiens, a nonexecutive director who has worked at 3M Co., was named interim CEO while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted.

Concerns about Truong’s behavior were raised several months ago by multiple employees, Chairman Mike Hammes said on a conference call. After investigations by an independent consultant, Truong was given the opportunity to address the issues and change his behavior, Hammes said.

“Based upon additional employee concerns raised and further extensive due diligence over these last few months, it was clear that sincere change did not occur,” Hammes said. Truong’s “behavior remained inconsistent with the James Hardie code of conduct.”

While not illegal or discriminatory, Truong’s behavior was “intimidating, threatening and not respectful to the individual,” according to a survey of 30 to 40 senior management.

Several executives told the board that they intended to resign or were actively considering doing so, Hammes said. Truong couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

After slumping in early trading, the stock pared losses to 4.6% at 12:24 p.m. in Sydney.

The maker of fiber cement and fiber gypsum building products raised its earnings guidance for fiscal 2022. It now expects adjusted net income of $605 million to $625 million, up from a prior range of $580 million to $600 million. James Hardie reported adjusted net income of $458 million in fiscal 2021.

