James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on James Hardie Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$855m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$687m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, James Hardie Industries has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Basic Materials industry average of 5.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for James Hardie Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for James Hardie Industries.

What Can We Tell From James Hardie Industries' ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from James Hardie Industries. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 25%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 104%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From James Hardie Industries' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that James Hardie Industries can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has only returned 28% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing James Hardie Industries, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

