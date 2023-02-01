James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

James Hardie Industries' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that James Hardie Industries has managed to grow EPS by 26% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for James Hardie Industries remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 17% to US$3.9b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of James Hardie Industries' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are James Hardie Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a AU$15b company like James Hardie Industries. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. To be specific, they have US$35m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.2%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add James Hardie Industries To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into James Hardie Industries' strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for James Hardie Industries (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

