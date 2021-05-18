James Ibori: UK returns $5.8m stolen by ex-governor to Nigeria

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Some $5.8m (£4.2m) recovered by UK agencies that was stolen by a Nigerian former governor and laundered in Britain have now been returned to Nigeria, the Nigerian authorities say.

Former Delta state Governor James Ibori was convicted of money laundering in the UK in 2012.

Prosecutors say he stole an estimated $165m (£117m) from the oil-rich state.

A Bombardier Challenger jet is among the items listed in court documents for a confiscation order against Ibori.

The £4.2m has been recovered from Ibori's wife, sister and fiduciary agent, who were also convicted of money laundering.

Observers expect more money to be retrieved from Ibori himself.

Nigeria's Attorney General Abubakar Malami hailed the return of the loot as a "demonstration of the recognition of reputation Nigeria earns" for managing recovered money, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

Who is James Ibori?

James Ibori went from petty thief to Nigerian state governor to convicted money launderer.

He went to the UK in the 1980s and worked as a cashier at a DIY shop in London.

Ibori was convicted in 1991 for stealing from the store but then returned to Nigeria and got involved in politics.

When he ran for Delta State governor, he lied about his date of birth to hide his UK conviction - which would have prevented him standing for office.

He became governor in 1999 and soon began taking money from state coffers. Delta state is the source of much of Nigeria's oil.

Why did the British authorities convict him?

The British police began to take an interest in Ibori again in 2005 after they came across a purchase order for a private jet, made through his solicitor in London.

He evaded capture in Nigeria after a mob of supporters attacked police, but was eventually arrested in Dubai in 2010 and extradited to the UK.

He was convicted on 10 counts of fraud worth a total of nearly £50m in 2012.

After his release in 2016, Ibori was placed straight into immigration detention.

The publication of the court judgement revealed a Home Office email which had recommended keeping him in immigration detention to buy time to work out how to recover at least £57m.

What happened to Ibori?

Former governor of oil-rich Delta State James Ibori (R) raises his hand to acknowledge his supporters after leaving the courtroom at an Asaba High Court on December 17, 2009
James Ibori seen here celebrating in 2009 when he was cleared by a Nigerian court, but he was later convicted in the UK

Once he was eventually released, he returned to Nigeria and sued the Home Office for unlawful detention.

Ibori won the case but was awarded just £1 compensation.

In 2020 prosecutors in a UK court asked a judge to make a confiscation order against Ibori of £117.7m.

Court documents list several bank accounts owned by Ibori, as well as more than 10 properties around the world, ranging from flats on London's famous Abbey Road to a £5m mansion in Nigeria's capital Abuja.

The documents also list a Bentley car and a Bombardier Challenger jet valued at just under £17m.

How have Nigerians reacted?

The UK authorities' announcement in March about how it promised to return the money to Nigeria provoked outrage.

The agreement laid out that the money would be used to contribute towards building a bridge and two roads.

The bridge, called the Second Niger Bridge, connects Delta state with neighbouring Anambra State.

But the two roads - the Lagos-Ibadan Express road and the Abuja-Kano road - are more than three hours' drive from Delta state.

"It is bad news that this money is not going back to the victims," said David Ugolor the Director African network on Environmental and Economic Justice on Tuesday.

Mr Ugolor is among the critics who argued that this money should have specifically gone to people in Delta state instead.

Recommended Stories

  • 'I am a real contender,' says Syria presidential candidate

    One of two candidates running against longtime Syrian ruler Bashar Assad is casting himself as the first opposition representative to vie for the country’s top post. Mohamoud Marei said Tuesday that as a critic of the government who remained in Syria, he may have the keys to solving the ruinous 10-year conflict. Assad has held power since 2000, when he took over after the death of his father who ran the country for 30 years.

  • South Africa's ex-president says he is ready for graft trial

    Former South African president Jacob Zuma says he is ready for his trial on charges of corruption, racketeering, and money laundering. Zuma appeared at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday where the trial was adjourned to May 26 when he will announce his plea. The first witness in the trial will be Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille, who was among the first to allege that the 1999 arms sale was tainted by corruption.

  • UK return to Nigeria $6 mn stolen by ex-governor

    Nigeria has received 4.2 million pounds ($5.9 million) looted by a former governor, who was jailed in Britain for money laundering and fraud, the justice minister said Tuesday.

  • Job Maseko: The South African WW2 hero who didn't get a Victoria Cross

    Job Maseko blew up a German ship but his bravery was not properly recognised because he was black, campaigners say.

  • AP Interview: Iran presidential candidates await vetting

    Approving a variety of candidates for Iran’s presidential election could help boost turnout for a vote that authorities already worry may see little enthusiasm, a spokesman for the panel that examines them said Tuesday. Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei’s comments came after more than 590 people registered to run during a five-day span last week — far less than the 1,630 people who registered in 2017. Kadkhodaei, spokesman for the Guardian Council, talked to The Associated Press as the state-owned polling center ISPA has warned of the possibility of a turnout as low as 39% — the lowest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

  • Kevin McCarthy comes out against bill to create commission to study Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy opposed legislation Tuesday that would create a bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

  • Off to the the beach, Britons arrive in Portugal

    Starved of sun and sea, Britons touched down in Portugal on Monday (May 17) on the first flights since a four-month travel ban between the two countries was lifted.Matthew Bolden was among the tourists landing in Lisbon Monday morning."Oh it is fantastic. The feeling is unbelievable. We got the sun, we got the people, the beaches, the bars. Can't wait."22 flights from Britain were due to land in Portugal on Monday, with most heading to the southern Algarve region, famed for its beaches and golf courses.That's where this couple from Manchester is headed: ''Very happy, to relax, we've been hardworking for two years, now back to some nice sun and relax.""We've had two hard years, two cancelled wedding dates, two cancelled honeymoon dates."Britons pumped around $3.9 billion into Portugal's economy in 2019.And tourism companies are hoping their return will provide a much-needed boost to the sector which, in normal times, accounts for 15% of the country's GDP.Visitors from Britain must present evidence of a negative test taken 72 hours before boarding their flights to Portugal and there is no need to quarantine when returning home.Data from flight website Skyscanner showed a 616% week-on-week rise in bookings to Portugal in the week of Britain's green list announcement.Portugal has reopened restaurants and shops, but some capacity limitations remain in place and restaurants must close at 10:30 p.m.Masks must be worn while walking on the beach and nightclubs and indoor bars selling only alcohol remain closed.

  • How Joel Greenberg’s Plea Deal Spells Trouble for Matt Gaetz

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos by Getty/APAs Rep. Matt Gaetz’s one-time “wingman” Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges on Monday, a plane flew above the nearby federal courthouse in Orlando with this banner attached to the tail: “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz.”Gaetz, who is reportedly under investigation for the same allegation at the center of Greenberg’s charges—sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl—wasn’t mentioned by name in the 86-page plea agreement for Greenberg. But even without Gaetz’s name, the court documents spell potential doom for the Florida congressman. A number of problematic details in Greenberg’s plea agreement could point to Gaetz—particularly if you know where to look.Chief among the issues for Gaetz is the prospect that the once 17-year-old girl in question may be cooperating with investigators.According to the plea filing, after Greenberg learned that investigators were probing his “commercial sex acts” with the minor, he reached out to the girl to coordinate a lie about why he had looked her up in the Florida DMV database.“Greenberg contacted the Minor, directly and through one of the Minor’s friends, for the purpose of asking the minor to lie and say that the reason why Greenberg looked the Minor up in the [DMV] system was because the Minor had asked him to do that, which, as Greenberg knew, was not true,” the court document says. “Greenberg also asked the Minor for help in making sure that their stories would line up, because he knew that his commercial sex acts with her were illegal.”Not only does this indicate that the former teen is cooperating with investigators, it also suggests that one of her friends—potentially another girl who helped introduce the then-minor to Greenberg and his friends—could be cooperating as well.The plea agreement also notes that the first time Greenberg met up with the then-minor—on his boat in Spring 2017—the two did not have sex. It doesn’t seem likely that prosecutors would take Greenberg at his word alone on that claim, further raising the prospect that this woman is working with investigators.If that’s true, and Greenberg’s claims are accurate, then Gaetz could be ruined.The most direct and damning of Greenberg’s allegations against his former friend came in a confession letter obtained by The Daily Beast, in which Greenberg claims he and Gaetz both paid to have sex with this teen while she was underage. Greenberg adds that he saw the acts occur “first hand” and that he paid women on behalf of Gaetz.A number of key claims in that letter seemed to align with details in the plea agreement. For one, in the letter that Greenberg wrote, citing an “anonymous tip,” the former tax collector specifies the date he learned the teen was underage: Sept. 4, 2017.“Immediately I called the congressman and warned him to stay clear of this person and informed him she was underage,” Greenberg wrote. “He was equally shocked and disturbed by this revelation.”In the plea agreement, that date appears to be confirmed.“On or about September 4, 2017 at 1:29 p.m., Greenberg ran a search for the Minor, because he had reason to believe that the Minor was under the age of 18,” the court document says.Greenberg’s timeline in the confession letter—which is currently in the hands of federal investigators—seems to be confirmed by internal computer records logging his search of the minor. If Gaetz’s legal strategy tracks with his PR strategy of discrediting Greenberg, it’ll be much tougher to dismiss what Greenberg says when it’s backed up by data points like the exact time and date Greenberg learned the girl was underrage, his phone logs, and a confession letter that claims Greenberg learned of the teen’s age and then immediately called Gaetz.If Greenberg truly did learn of the girl’s age on that date, and then immediately called Gaetz, that conversation should show up in Greenberg’s call logs—and would be very hard for Gaetz’s legal team to explain away.One thing that’s also very clear from the plea agreement is that investigators have Greenberg’s call logs. They note exact dates on which Greenberg called or texted the then-17-year-old—a total of at least 20 times between April 24 and July 30, 2017, frequently to arrange commercial sex acts.Gaetz’s own phone was reportedly seized last December, as was the phone belonging to his ex-girlfriend, another alleged participant in Greenberg’s ring who is considering striking a immunity deal of her own, according to Politico.While the plea agreement doesn’t name the congressman—or anyone else—it does say a number of people paid for sex with the then-17-year-old. If that’s accurate, others in the alleged sex ring may have their own stories to share.Judging by the plea agreement, Greenberg is not the investigation’s ultimate target. The very nature of the plea bargain indicates that federal investigators have set their sights elsewhere, and Greenberg and other people involved may be valuable witnesses.Although Greenberg pleaded guilty to six charges with a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years, he was facing a 33-count indictment and potentially decades in jail. Greenberg, of course, isn’t an entirely trustworthy source, which Gaetz has been quick to point out in his defense.But given that Greenberg still reached a favorable deal—convincing prosecutors to toss 27 of 33 charges in exchange for his cooperation—it’s likely investigators have been able to independently corroborate valuable information.The plea agreement also notes that “others” and “other men” also had sex with the 17-year-old girl. All of those people could be facing charges, but they also could be potential witnesses against Gaetz, meaning as problematic of a witness as Greenberg may be, he may not be the only witness.Greenberg said in his confession letter that he wasn’t alone in having sex with the 17-year-old.“On more than one occasion this underage individual was involved in sexual activity with several of the other females at the house, myself and also the congressman from Florida’s panhandle,” Greenberg wrote.The disgraced tax official also wrote in his confession that the victim’s age “alarmed” him in part because many of his friends were legally exposed.“I was aware that this could cause problems for a lot of people,” he said.According to the plea filing, Greenberg also frequently “attempted to disguise” payments to women “as ‘schoolrelated’ expenses or other living expenses.” The court document lists three examples of euphemistic memo items—“school,” “ice cream,” and “food”—further specifying the latter as one of Greenberg’s payments to the minor. That payment’s memo item, date, and amount match The Daily Beast’s previous report of the transaction.But the plea agreement contradicts the confession on one key point: Greenberg is no longer denying he broke the law. In the confession letter, the former county official wrote that “there was absolutely no way a reasonable person could know this individual was not yet 18,” adding that Gaetz had been “equally shocked and disturbed” to learn the girl’s true age.In his plea, however, Greenberg admits he had “reasonable opportunity to observe” that she was underage when he had sex with her at least seven times. The plea cites months of personal interaction between Greenberg and the girl—texts, phone calls, physical encounters, and Greenberg watching her have sex with others.At a press conference after the plea hearing on Monday, Greenberg’s defense lawyer, Fritz Scheller, was asked what value Greenberg could deliver for prosecutors. In response, Scheller directed reporters back to the plea agreement.“I encourage you all to just read the plea agreement,” Scheller said. “If you read the plea agreement, that will show you what the path is.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Arab American activists to protest Biden's Michigan visit over Israel support

    Arab American activists are planning a series of protests on Tuesday during President Biden's visit to Dearborn, Michigan, which has one of the highest percentage of Arab Americans of any U.S. city, the Detroit Free Press reports.Why it matters: Arab American activists are outraged over Biden's public support of Israel's military operation in Gaza, which has killed more than 200 Palestinians, including 61 children. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe fighting began when Hamas militants launched rockets at Jerusalem in response to heavy-handed policing against protests related to Israel's planned eviction of several Palestinian families.12 people in Israel have been killed in rocket attacks, per AP.The big picture: The White House released a statement on Saturday reaffirming Biden's "strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza," while stressing the importance of protecting civilians.Biden on Monday expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas for the first time.An Israeli official told Axios that Biden's "overall message was that they support us but want this to end."The state of play: Biden is set to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn and will deliver remarks from the plant at 1:40 p.m. The first protest will take place at 10 a.m. at the American Moslem Society, which is located close to the Ford Rouge plant.The next protest will take place at 1 p.m. near the Dearborn police station, and the last protest is scheduled to occur at 1:30 p.m. in Lapeer Park.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ryan Mason: Harry Kane has not told me he wants to leave Tottenham

    The Spurs striker has reportedly asked to be sold this summer after becoming unhappy with the lack of progress at the club.

  • Mexican national team to play in Los Angeles on July 3

    The Mexican national team will play in Southern California for the first time in more than two years when it meets Nigeria on July 3 at the Coliseum.

  • Why TPG Pace Beneficial Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE: TPGY) dropped Tuesday morning after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) provided investors with its quarterly financial update. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, TPG shares were down 12.2%. Investors reacted to a filing from the company that brought into question whether its previously announced merger with electric vehicle (EV) charging network company EVBox would still go through.

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Jake Paul investigated for driving on protected turtle beach

    Puerto Rico sees turtle nesting and hatching season from February and August as the beaches attract several unique species including the leatherback.

  • ‘A grandpa sending money’: Security questions raised after reporters find Biden’s Venmo account

    App’s security comes under scrutiny, as social media users comment: ‘I'm just surprised Biden knows what Venmo is’

  • Space Force lieutenant colonel fired for ‘loss of trust’ after claiming that ‘Marxists’ had infiltrated the US military

    Matthew Lohmeier has been relieved from his post at Space Force after allegedly criticising the US Military for being “Marxist”

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.