James and Jennifer Crumbley plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges

James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley

Both parents of the teen charged in the Oxford High School shooting pleaded not guilty during their arraignment Saturday morning held by video.

James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, each face four charges of involuntary manslaughter connected to the mass shooting Tuesday in which their son is accused. They appeared by video from the Oakland County Jail.

While being asked if she understood the charges, Jennifer Crumbley appeared to break down.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley received a $500,000 bond, no 10% — substantially more than $50,000- $100,000 their attorneys asked for. Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

"These charges are very, very serious, there's no question about that," said Judge Julie Nicholson of 52-3 District Court. "The court does have some concern about the flight risk along with the public safety given the circumstances that occurred yesterday and fact the that defendants did have to be apprehended in order to appear for purposes of arraignment."

Police arrested the couple early Saturday morning in Detroit after an intense search that spanned most of Friday.

Police arrived in the area of the 1100 block of Bellevue near E. Lafayette in Detroit Friday night after a citizen saw their vehicle and called police.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the couple was let into a commercial building by someone.

Police know who that person is and are investigating.

The Crumbleys were found hiding inside and were "distressed" White said. They were unarmed.

The couple's attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman released a statement this morning before the arraignment.

"We understand that our clients were apprehended last night although we fully intended to turn them in first thing this morning for arraignment, contrary to the misinformation that has been rampant in the media," it said. "Unfortunately, this case presents the most unimaginable tragedy for every single person involved, including every member of the community. While it’s human nature to want to find someone to blame or something to point to or something that gives us answers, the charges in this case are intended to make an example and send a message. The prosecution has very much cherry- picked and slanted specific facts to further their narrative to do that. We intend to fight this case in the courtroom and not in the court of public opinion. We know that in the end the entire story and truth will prevail."

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged Friday around noon. About three hours later, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office issued a news release saying they were trying to find the couple.

Their 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, is accused of murdering four students and injuring seven other people, including a teacher at the school Tuesday.

He was charged as an adult with 24 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism causing death.

James Crumbley bought a gun days earlier that had been kept in a drawer in James and Jennifer Crumbley's bedroom, authorities said. It was the gun used in the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: James, Jennifer Crumbley plead not guilty to charges at arraignment