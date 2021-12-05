James and Jennifer Crumbley join son in custody after late-night capture in Detroit

Now, all of the Crumbleys are in jail — father, mother and son locked up, facing long potential prison sentences and not allowed to have contact with each other.

"No talking. No communication," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday.

"They are all three in isolation."

Little more than a week ago, the family was bragging on social media about the new handgun purchased for 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley. But days later, authorities say the teen used the weapon to gun down his classmates at Oxford High School. Officials have alleged that the shooting on Tuesday — which left four students dead and seven others, including a teacher, injured — was planned and methodically carried out by the teen.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged with terrorism and multiple counts of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and weapons crimes, and is facing life in prison. The Oakland County prosecutor charged his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. That charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The parents were arraigned Saturday just hours after a dramatic manhunt by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Officials have said the couple took $4,000 out of an ATM in Rochester Hills and ended up in Detroit, where police found them in an art studio inside a commercial building on the city's east side.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who was allegedly involved in the school shooting that killed four students and injured seven others at Oxford High School earlier this week, were arrested in a building in Detroit early Saturday Dec. 4, 2021.

When they were arrested in the darkness of the early morning, they looked "distressed," Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters.

James and Jennifer Crumbley — ages 45 and 43, respectively — appeared in court by video later that morning. During the hearing, Jennifer Crumbley broke down when asked whether she understood the charges against her and James Crumbley shook his head multiple times as Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald spoke.

“These two individuals could have stopped it and they had every reason to know that he was dangerous and they gave him a weapon and they didn’t secure it and they allowed him free access to it,” McDonald said during Saturday's hearing.

The couple's son is accused of killing four students — Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 — and injuring seven others, including a teacher, during the mass shooting.

The couple's attorneys, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, have accused prosecutors of cherry-picking facts in the case and said there is more going on than the court is aware.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, top left, the parents of the teen charged in the Oxford High School shooting appear at their arraignment through a video feed Dec. 4, 2021.

“Our clients are going to fight these charges,” Smith said. “Our clients are just as devastated as everyone else.”

Both parents pleaded not guilty.

Judge Julie Nicholson of 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills set bond at $500,000 cash — substantially more than the $50,000 to $100,000 the couple’s attorneys requested, but the amount prosecutors sought. Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Nicholson noted the seriousness of the charges and said there were concerns the parents could be a flight risk, "given the circumstances that occurred yesterday and the fact that the defendants did have to be apprehended in order to appear for purposes of arraignment."

The Crumbleys had been scheduled to be arraigned Friday. Shortly before the scheduled hearing, the sheriff's office announced they were trying to find the parents and put out a description of their vehicle — a 2021 black Kia Seltos SUV — and its license plate number.

Later that night, the U.S. Marshals Service released "WANTED" posters for them and offered a reward for information leading to their arrests.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley who was allegedly involved in the school shooting that killed 4 students and injured seven others at Oxford High School earlier this week, were arrested in a building in Detroit early Saturday Dec. 4, 2021.

The couple was caught after their vehicle was spotted late Friday night on Detroit's east side by a tipster, who called police. They were arrested about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Bouchard said. Authorities have said it is believed someone let the Crumbleys into a commercial building, located in the 1100 block of Bellevue a couple of blocks north of the Detroit River, near Belle Isle.

The couple's attorneys have said their clients were not fleeing and that the Crumbleys planned to turn themselves in Saturday morning.

“There is absolutely no doubt that our clients were absolutely going to turn themselves in,” she said. “It was just a matter of logistics.”

But Bouchard said his office received information that the couple was not responding to texts or phone calls by their attorney.

“Given that they were hiding in a warehouse in Detroit, it certainly raised my eyebrows," he said. "Why they were there?"

Eyes on the family

The Crumbleys have come under scrutiny by authorities for buying their son a gun. McDonald previously said the parents were alerted to alarming behavior by the teen the day of the shooting, but were resistant to him leaving school.

Flags wave at the rear entrance of Oxford High School on Dec. 2, 2021, after an active shooter situation at Oxford High School that left four students dead and seven others with injuries.

A former neighbor told the Free Press she had concerns about their parenting long before Tuesday's tragedy.

Jennifer and James Crumbley often left their young son home alone while drinking at bars in downtown Lake Orion in 2014 and 2015, former neighbor Kayla LeMieux said. The boy would have been between 8 and 9 years old at that time.

The couple, who records show married in 2005, lived near downtown Lake Orion before moving to Oxford.

Oakland County Sheriff's Department use a dog to search a house of interest after an active shooter incident at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Police took a suspected shooter into custody and there were multiple victims, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said.

It was so concerning to LeMieux, 28, that she said she made an anonymous phone complaint to the state’s Children’s Protective Services.

“When they were gone, he would come knock on our door,” LeMieux said of the boy. “They didn’t leave him with a phone.”

The boy would ask LeMieux to call his parents, she said.

The Crumbleys’ townhomes complex was on Atwater Street, less than a 10-minute walk to the heart of downtown Lake Orion. LeMieux lived in the same complex, she said.

LeMieux, who also worked as a restaurant server with Jennifer in 2012, considered her a friend and said they would often hang out at downtown spots together. But the relationship soured partly because she was concerned the boy was left home alone, she said.

“It was really when I finally started to say more, because I was just like, even after calling CPS, they were still doing it and even me saying something to them, they were still like ‘Oh he is fine,’ ” LeMieux said.

LeMieux supplied the Free Press what she said were Facebook messenger conversations she had in 2015 with Jennifer and James Crumbley, accounts that currently appear to be deleted. In them, LeMieux mentions that they left their son home alone while they were out drinking.

LeMieux said she never knew whether any action was taken after the complaint with Children’s Protective Services. State officials said Saturday they couldn’t comment.

“CPS complaints are confidential by law,” Bob Wheaton, a spokesman with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, wrote in an email.

Lawyers for the Crumbleys did not respond to requests for comment Saturday on LeMieux’s statements or respond to requests for additional information about the Crumbley family.

LeMieux also said when she knew the couple, they never talked about owning or using guns.

A 'new beauty' on Black Friday

James Crumbley took his son shopping on Black Friday at the local gun store and they left with the teen's Christmas present — a 9mm Sig Sauer SP2022, authorities have said.

"Just got my new beauty today," Ethan Crumbley wrote in a social media post, according to the prosecutor. The next day, his mother took him to a gun range and referred to the weapon as her son's Christmas present.

A few days later, the same gun was used in the mass shooting at the high school. Authorities say. Ethan Crumbley is charged with planning an ambush on his classmates that had been detailed in videos and journal entries.

McDonald, the Oakland County prosecutor, said this week that school officials and the teen's parents were alerted to his alarming behavior.

Officials said the day before the shooting, a teacher saw the teen searching ammunition on his cellphone during class and the day of the shooting a teacher saw he had made a drawing of a semiautomatic handgun, a bullet and a person who appeared to be shot. The note also contained messages like: "My life is useless," and "The world is dead."

Few have spoken out about the couple, who records show bought a house in Oxford in 2015 on a land contract from a relative of Jennifer Crumbley. But accounts from authorities, news reports and posts online suggest a family of gun supporters. The night of the shooting, police seized what appeared to be several long guns from the family's home in town, video from Fox 2 Detroit shows.

A blog post, purportedly written by Jennifer Crumbley, thanked President Donald Trump for allowing her the right to bear arms. The post appears to have been taken down. A post on a Facebook account that appeared to belong to her husband linked to the blog and said: "My wife can be spot on. Sometimes."

Authorities have said James Crumbley purchased the gun used in the shooting at ACME Shooting Goods in Oxford. An employee at the store declined to comment when approached by a reporter Saturday.

Attempts to reach several family members of the Crumbleys have been unsuccessful.

A statement was sent Friday to a reporter from a number listed for a man believed to be Jennifer Crumbley's father. The text said: "Thank you for reaching out, our hearts ache for those parents who have lost children to this horrific tragedy. This is an unimaginable catastrophic event. We request that you respect our privacy as we also mourn for those children and their families."

Records show James Crumbley has two other children, now ages 18 and 24, in Florida and has been in arrears in recent years on child support payments. He still owed money as recently as last month for the case involving his now-adult daughter, court records show.

Reached by phone on Saturday, his daughter declined to comment. Michelle Cobb, the mother of James Crumbley's 18-year-old, said her son lived in Michigan for a few months in 2019. She said her son is hurting.

"It's hitting him," said Cobb, who lives in Florida. "He's realizing he's not going to see his dad for a very long time."

