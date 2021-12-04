James and Jennifer Crumbley's vehicle found in Detroit; police search underway

A car tied to the parents of the teen charged in the Oxford High School shooting has been located in Detroit.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter Friday in the shooting deaths. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, is charged in the shootings.

Police were still searching the near east side area for the Crumbleys, who did not show for their arraignment Friday afternoon in Rochester Hills and the U.S. Marshals Service offered a reward for information leading to their arrests.

Deputy Chief Rudy Harper of the Detroit Police Department was on the scene just before 1 a.m. Saturday and confirmed to the Free Press that officers were searching the area near Bellevue and E. Lafayette. Harper said multiple agencies were involved.

Harper told the Free Press that they have confirmed the vehicle found in the area belongs to the Crumbley family. Law enforcement officers were searching a building in the area, he said. The situation is developing.

"We have a positive identification of the vehicle. That's all I have right now," he said. "I've only seen MSP (Michigan State Police) out here and us. I don't know who else is here. I just got here. We've searching the building in the area where the car was located. We've have multiple agencies investigating at this point in time."

This story is developing.

