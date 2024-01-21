James Joanos – retired local lawyer, judge and FSU 'super fan' – dies at 89

James E. Joanos — a local lawyer and later judge who was a Florida State athletics "super fan" and FSU Hall of Famer — died in Tallahassee on Saturday. He was 89.

As veteran Tallahassee attorney Don Hinkle put it, "He was what any good judge should aspire to be."

Joanos, a Tallahassee native, graduated from Leon High and Florida State University, did three years in the Air Force, then went to Yale Law School, returning to his hometown to practice law.

He became a circuit judge and appellate judge, eventually rising to chief judge of the Tallahassee-based 1st District Court of Appeal. He later retired to private practice with the Akerman law firm here.

Joanos "earned his B.S. in government and public administration from FSU in 1956, and was a member of the track team and a student body leader," according to the Florida Bar News. "He was instrumental in the establishment of FSU’s College of Law, where he also served as adjunct professor for more than 20 years, and (was) past president of the FSU Alumni Association."

He had some brief experience with the Legislature, serving as general counsel for the Florida House of Representatives Government Organization and Efficiency Committee in 1968-71, according to Florida Memory.

He and wife Betty Lou, both of whom Democrat sports editor Jim Henry once described as the "consummate Super Seminole couple," met at FSU and were "married the same day Betty Lou turned in her last FSU paper."

As Henry recounted in 2015, when the couple was presented the university's prestigious Moore-Stone Award at a Hall of Fame induction, both had become "life members of the Alumni Association, Golden Chiefs in the Seminole Boosters, Presidents Club members at the FSU Foundation" and were listed among FSU’s 100 Distinguished Graduates.

"Judge Joanos and Betty Lou were (among) the first people to welcome my wife Laura and I to Tallahassee and we value their friendship," FSU Vice President and Athletics Director Michael Alford told the Democrat.

"Their love for our Seminole student athletes is so special and they have made an impact on so many through the years," he added. "They exemplify what being a Seminole fan is all about. We will miss him."

Those who practiced with or appeared before him extolled Joanos (who pronounced his name "Jonas") as a paragon of "a scholar and gentleman."

"His demeanor, integrity, and intelligence, coupled with humility and common sense, made him a great judge, and even better person," Hinkle told the Democrat on Sunday.

Also, "he had a fairy tale marriage with Betty Lou. They were inseparable," Hinkle added. "She came to all the baseball games to be with him, but would often sit quietly reading a good book while he watched the game."

Circuit Judge John Cooper of Tallahassee recalled getting to know him in the 1970s at the old F&T Restaurant on Monroe Street downtown. The eatery was the lunchtime haunt of many lawyers, judges and lawmakers, with even the occasional appearance of a governor.

"He might've been the nicest judge that I ever appeared in front of," Cooper said in a phone interview. "I have to be honest with you, I don't know that I've ever heard a lawyer say anything negative about Judge Joanos."

He last saw Joanos at a local restaurant a few weeks ago where a bunch of lawyers, law professors and others would have a regular lunch get-together: "I hadn't seen him for a number of years. But he remembered everybody's name. When I walked in, he said, 'Hey, John, how are you doing?' He was that kind of person."

The judge also had a sly sense of humor, Cooper explained: "There was a story that once during a trial, one of the lawyers said, 'Judge, the lawyer on the other side told me he's going to hit me if I ask (a particular) question one more time.' And Judge Joanos said, 'Well, don't ask that question.' "

Cooper said he once asked him about the anecdote. Joanos just smiled and said it was "mostly true."

Funeral arrangements, which have not yet been made, are being handled by Bevis Funeral Home.

