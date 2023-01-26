James Kahler alleges juror misconduct when he was found guilty of killing 4 family members

Juror misconduct occurred during the trial of James Kraig Kahler, a convicted quadruple murderer who has been sentenced to death, he says in a civil suit against the state of Kansas filed last week in Osage County District Court.

The lawsuit petition also contends Kahler's legal counsel did an ineffective job of selecting the jury and arguing a motion seeking a change of venue to a county where residents were less familiar with the victims.

The 27-page petition in the suit, seeking to vacate Kahler's convictions and sentence through a process permitted by state law, was filed Jan. 19 by attorney Julia Spainhour, of the Topeka-based Kansas Capital Habeas Office.

Victims ranged in age from 16 to 89

The lawsuit petition cites 14 reasons Kahler's convictions and/or death sentence should be overturned, with 12 asserting he received ineffective legal representation during his trial and appeals process.

Kahler, 60, was sentenced to death in 2011 after being convicted of capital murder in the 2009 gunshot slayings of his estranged wife, their two daughters and his wife's grandmother at their home at Burlingame in Osage County.

Authorities said Kahler gunned down Karen Kahler, 44; Lauren Kahler, 16, and Emily Kahler, 18; and Dorothy Wight, 89, while letting his 10-year-old son, Sean Kahler, escape.

James Kraig Kahler was represented at trial by defense attorneys Tom Haney and Amanda Vogelsberg, according to court records.

Haney told jurors that James Kraig Kahler "snapped" after his wife began a lesbian relationship, his "perfect family" dissolved and he was fired from his job as water and light director for the city of Columbia, Mo.

Osage County Attorney Brandon Jones and Amy Hanley of the Kansas Attorney General's office prosecuted the case.

Kahler says 2 jurors reached premature agreement

The trial court’s failure to sequester the jury that convicted Kahler generated instances of juror misconduct, which denied him a fair trial, the lawsuit petition said.

Story continues

"The court did not enact limitations sufficient to prevent jurors from talking to each other about the evidence," it said. "Two seated jurors were a mother and her daughter and traveled to and from court proceedings in the same vehicle. Mr. Kahler is aware that one juror observed and overheard two jurors discussing and agreeing on Mr. Kahler’s guilt before the guilt phase evidence was concluded."

Kahler's trial counsel did an ineffective job selecting a jury, the petition added.

"Mr. Kahler will show that one jury member had direct, personal knowledge and experience inside the residence where the victims were killed and discussed this knowledge and experience during deliberations," it said. "Mr. Kahler will show that at least one juror knew at least one or more of the homicide victims in either a personal or a professional connection."

Kahler says media accounts prejudiced potential jurors

The petition contends Kahler's attorneys ineffectively argued his motion seeking a change of venue to a different county, including failing to compile and analyze media exposure of the case in what the suit described as being "sparsely populated" Osage County.

Osage County's population in 2010 was 16,295, according to figures from that year's census.

"Mr. Kahler will show that the Topeka Capital Journal regularly reported on the facts of the case, and then those accounts were picked up by local television stations and broadcast on nightly news programming across area networks," it said. "The media accounts adversely impacted and prejudiced the relatively limited pool ofpotential jurors."

Media accounts were followed closely in Osage County, where Wight and her late husband were long-term residents and widely known business owners, the petition said.

"Mr. Kahler will show that jurors called to serve in the case had longstanding business or personal relationshipswith the Wight family," it said. "Many in the pool of jurors called to hear the case were familiar with the case and the crime scene."

Such familiarity with the victims — in combination with extensive, negative pretrial publicity — would have been reduced in a different venue, the petition said.

Kahler's son said he didn't want his father to die

The petition said that after Kahler's son told prosecutors through a social media account that he didn't want his father to die because he didn't want to lose his whole family, prosecutors failed to reveal that until the trial's penalty phase, not giving Kahler’s trial defense counsel adequate time to investigate and develop the boy as a witness.

The petition said defense counsel interviewed Kahler's son but acted ineffectively by failing to request a continuance to prepare his testimony to bolster their case for life without parole for Kahler.

"But for the prosecution’s error, the son’s plea for his father’s life would have been completely investigated and developed for the jury’s consideration and their decision would have been for life in prison, rather than a death sentence," the petition said.

Kansas and U.S. Supreme Courts upheld death sentence

Kahler's death sentence was upheld by the Kansas Supreme Court in 2018 and the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020.

He is an inmate being held under special management at El Dorado Correctional Facility, according to the website of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

No execution date for Kahler has been set, as he hasn't exhausted his legal options.

