James Laird Is The Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) And They Just Spent US$361k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) should definitely note that the Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director, James Laird, recently paid US$144 per share to buy US$361k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 10.0%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Roderick Dillon, for US$418k worth of shares, at about US$161 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$145. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Roderick Dillon was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$432k for 3000 shares. On the other hand they divested 2600 shares, for US$418k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Diamond Hill Investment Group insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 8.7% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares, worth about US$40m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Diamond Hill Investment Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Diamond Hill Investment Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

