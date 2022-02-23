James Lally charged in death of Iona resident Suzanne LaPierre

A Cape Coral man accused of murdering his girlfriend is at Lee County Jail without bond.

Police arrested James Lally, 51, in Tallahassee on Tuesday, days after neighbors last saw him and Suzanne LaPierre, 51, of Iona.

According to Lee County Sheriff's reports, neighbors last saw LaPierre on Friday at her home in the 12000 block of Apollo Drive.

Neighbors said LaPierre was dating Lally.

Lally's first court appearance was Wednesday, where he was charged with two counts, including second-degree murder.

His next court appearance is slated March 28.

According to jail records, Lally has five arrests dating to 2005 that include drunken driving and an out-of-county warrant.

This is a breaking news story with updates planned this afternoon.

