James Latham's (LON:LTHM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 2nd of September to UK£0.27. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.4%.

James Latham's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, James Latham's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 32.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

James Latham Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was UK£0.092, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.26. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. James Latham has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 33% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

James Latham Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that James Latham is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for James Latham that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

