James McKeever: Ex-SDLP councillor loses sex abuse appeal

McKeever was found guilty last year of eight offences against a young girl spanning a seven-year period

A former SDLP deputy mayor of Derry City and Strabane has lost an appeal against his conviction for historical child sexual abuse.

James McKeever is serving a four-year sentence for eight offences between August 1981 and December 1988.

His victim was aged between seven and 14 at the time of the abuse.

He was found guilty in May last year and his conviction was upheld in the Court of Appeal in Belfast on Tuesday.

McKeever was suspended from the SDLP when he was charged and expelled after his conviction.