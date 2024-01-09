James Morrison found his wife Gill Catchpole hanged at their home, inquest hears

Singer James Morrison found his wife hanged at their home after a friend contacted him concerned when they had been unable to get hold of her, an inquest has heard.Gill Catchpole, 45, was discovered unresponsive at the house she shared with the 39-year-old You Give Me Something hit-maker and their two daughters in Whitminster, Gloucestershire on Friday.

During an inquest opening held on Tuesday, it was heard a post mortem gave a provisional cause of death for the mum-of-two as ligature suspension.Ms Catchpole was identified by her driving licence and family members at the scene, the court heard.The full inquest in Gloucestershire was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

This story is breaking, more to follow.

*If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch.