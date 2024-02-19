James P. Salmon, Maryland Special Court of Appeals judge, dies

James P. Salmon, former Maryland Special Court of Appeals and Prince George’s Circuit judge, died of double pneumonia Jan. 17 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. He was 83.

Mr. Salmon was born in Easton to John Salmon and Mary Fitzpatrick Salmon, both Irish immigrants. His father was a gardener, and his mother was housewife. He was the third of four children.

Mr. Salmon grew up in Trappe in Talbot County on the Eastern Shore and graduated from Easton High School in 1958.

“When he was about 12 to 14 years old, he was very enthusiastic about working,” his older brother, John Salmon, said. “Our family didn’t have a lot of money, so everything we got we had to work for it.”

He attended Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Mr. Salmon then attended what is today the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, graduating magna cum laude in 1965.

He began his legal career as a law clerk for Court of Appeals Judge Charles C. Marbury, and later became a partner with the Upper Marlboro law firm of Sasscer, Clagett, Channing and Bucher. Mr. Salmon was inducted into the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers.

In 1988, he was appointed as a judge on the Circuit Court of Prince George’s County. In 1994, Mr. Salmon was appointed to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.

Although the mandatory retirement age for the special appeals court is 70, Mr. Salmon continued to work with the court as a senior judge until his death.

“Once he got into law school that was his life, and he loved it,” said Martin Salmon, his younger brother. “Luckily, he never had to retire. He worked there until he passed.”

Mr. Salmon was a longtime resident of University Park, and he later had a winter home in Bonita Springs, Florida. Martin Salmon said he could remember his brother reading stories to him as he was growing up.

He also loved history and keeping up with current events.

Mr. Salmon enjoyed bicycle riding, walking and using exercise equipment. He had a chin-up bar built in his backyard as an adult.

“He was very strong,” said his older brother, John Salmon. “I can remember that he could do 10 pullups at age 8.”

Mr. Salmon is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon Witte Salmon; two brothers, John Salmon, of Millersville, and Martin Salmon, of Chesapeake City; five nieces; and four nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary.

Funeral services were held Jan. 29 at Barranco Funeral Home in Severna Park.