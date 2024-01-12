James, Rappahannock rivers partially closed to shellfish harvesting over contamination fears

A portion of the James River north of the James River Bridge was closed to shellfish harvesting Friday by the Virginia Department of Health due to contamination by floodwaters.

The portion includes “that portion of the lower James River and its tributaries” upstream from the bridge to the northernmost point of the Hog Island Wildlife Management Area, according to a health department news release. This includes the much of the southwestern shoreline of Newport News and extends to the shoreline of James City County as well as Isle of Wight and Surry counties.

The portion of the Rappahannock River and its tributaries that are upstream from Stove and Monaskon points up to Downing Bridge are also closed to shellfish harvesting.

The closures will begin Saturday and will last at least until Jan. 22.

Health officials are concerned that floodwaters introduced pollutants including bacteria and viruses that would make shellfish in the affected areas unacceptable for human consumption.

“Ingesting shellfish taken from the closed areas at this time could cause gastrointestinal illnesses including Norovirus, Hepatitis A and Shigellosis,” the health department said. It also urged people wash items that come in contact with the water, including fishing and boating gear.

VDH has not issued any recall notices for shellfish harvested from the affected areas as of Friday. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Department of Health will consider petitions submitted by the public regarding any revisions or changes to the emergency closure. These portions of the waterways will be reopened to shellfish harvesting once they meet the guidelines for safe consumption, according to the notice of condemnation.

