James River Bridge reopens ahead of schedule

The James River Bridge reopened ahead of schedule Monday morning after a second set of counterweight wire ropes were replaced, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The bridge closed 1 a.m. Friday and was due to open 5 a.m. Tuesday. Instead, the bridge reopened at 12:10 a.m. Monday.

Some work remains on the project. Motorists can expect possible sing-lane closures and brief stoppages and test lifts at the bridge over the coming week.

The James River Bridge Wire Rope Replacement Project replaced the 80 counterweight wire ropes necessary to lift the bridge span for marine traffic. The project aims to expand the bridge’s lifespan and reduce unscheduled closures.

The first set of 40 wire ropes were replaced in January, prompting a bridge closure for a few days. The bridge reopened half a day earlier than expected.

PCL Construction was awarded the $3.49 million contract in August 2023.

