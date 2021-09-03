James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.30

The board of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.30 per share on the 30th of September. The dividend yield will be 3.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

James River Group Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Despite not generating a profit, James River Group Holdings is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 42.1% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

James River Group Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

James River Group Holdings has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2014, the first annual payment was US$0.64, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.4% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though James River Group Holdings' EPS has declined at around 42% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 22% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We're Not Big Fans Of James River Group Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for James River Group Holdings (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

