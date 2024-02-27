James Theriault sentenced for 2022 shooting death of his Las Cruces neighbor

James Theriault, 82, was sentenced last week to 15 years with five years suspended, for killing his neighbor in 2022 and shooting the man's wife.

According to a press release from Third Judicial District, judge Douglas Driggers sentenced Theriault as a serious violent offender. Theriault was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to tamper with evidence for the shooting death of Carlos Picharo and the shooting of Picharo's wife, Fatima Ortiz, who survived multiple gunshot wounds, by a Las Cruces jury on Nov. 14, 2023.

The victims were neighbors of Theriault with a long-standing feud between them.

On July 9, 2022, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to South San Pedro Street, where they found Picharo with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said Theriault shot Picharo after police were called to their homes to break up an argument. After shooting Picharo, police said Theriault followed Ortiz into her home and shot her six times.

Theriault's attorney suggested in court records that Theriault acted in self-defense.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces man sentenced for shooting his neighbor to death