ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Police Department has announced the arrest of James Thorpe in relation to a drive-by shooting.

Authorities said on April 9, a drive-by shooting occurred on Pine Street, near Ohio Street. A vehicle had been shot several times while traveling on Pine Street and a residence had also been shot. Three adults and one toddler were in the vehicle. Nobody was injured.

Evidence and video from the scene led officers to identify Thorpe as a suspect. Thorpe's vehicle and other evidence was collected, further linking him to the incident.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Thorpe at a home in Zanesville on May 2, after several weeks on the run. He's presently incarcerated at the Zanesville City Jail on a $1 million bond.

Thorpe has been officially charged with four counts of attempted murder, first-degree felonies, four counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, four counts of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, third-degree felonies, and one count of improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony. All charges carry 3 and 5 year firearm specifications. Thorpe also was charged with two counts of having weapons under disability, third-degree felonies.

Information submitted by the Zanesville Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: James Thorpe charged in drive-by shooting