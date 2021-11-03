James Webb: Hubble telescope successor faces 'two weeks of terror'

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·5 min read
JWST
So much could go wrong, but the engineering teams believe they have all eventualities covered

Engineers like to describe the process of landing a rover on Mars as the "seven minutes of terror".

That's how long it takes for a robot to come to a standing-stop at the surface of the Red Planet after entering the atmosphere faster than a rifle bullet; and so much has to go right in-between to avoid smashing into the ground.

But when it comes to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), it's more like "two weeks of terror".

The successor observatory to the mighty Hubble telescope has been built to see the very first stars to shine in the Universe.

These very faint, very distant targets require a huge telescope design, one that is so big it has to be folded to fit inside its launch rocket, and then, once in orbit, unfolded again to begin taking pictures of the cosmos.

This unfurling has been called an origami exercise in reverse, where the delicate figure is the size of a tennis court.

JWST
The heart-stopper will be the five layers of super-thin membrane that make up the sunshield

It all takes place over a period of about 14 days, immediately after the launch in mid-December.

It will involve an astonishing symphony of hinges, motors, gears, springs, pullies and cables - all of which must work on command and to perfection.

There are no fewer than 344 "single point failures" - critical moments in the timeline where, if the action doesn't occur on cue, the six-tonne telescope cannot achieve the desired configuration, fatally undermining its $10bn mission.

The expansion of the five super-thin membranes that will shield Webb's vision from interfering sunlight look particularly tricky. Heart-stopping, to be honest. But there is a quiet confidence in the engineering teams, led by the US space agency (Nasa) and aerospace manufacturer Northrop Grumman (NG). And that's because they've tested and rehearsed everything, over and over and over again.

"The sunshield is like a skydiver's parachute; it needs to be folded perfectly so that it unfolds and deploys perfectly without snags, without any tangles," said Northrop Grumman systems engineer Krystal Puga.

"To perfect the sequence, we performed multiple deployment testing over several years on both small and full-size models. We practised not only the deployment but also the stowing process. This gives us the confidence that Webb is going to deploy successfully."

Rover
Nasa's Perseverance rover touches down: Landing a robot on Mars is hard enough

Webb's drama begins almost as soon as the telescope comes off the top of its European Ariane rocket.

First, the solar array must come out. No power, no mission. Then, the high-gain antenna makes its move, enabling two-way communications with the ground. No comms, no commands.

But all that's kind of easy compared with what comes next.

Schematic of deployments
Schematic of deployments

  • Day 3 - Two pallets holding the sunshield membranes open outwards. The long axis is 21m in length

  • Day 5 - The sunshield system is stretched out to make a diamond shape that's just over 14m wide

  • Day 6 - The shield's five layers separate. They will help cool the telescope as well as shade it

  • Day 11 - Webb is a reflecting telescope with a secondary mirror whose booms must lock into place

  • Day 13 - The primary mirror, built to be 6.5m across, extends one of the sides that was folded for launch

  • Day 14 - The other mirror wing comes out. James Webb has now completed its origami sequence

"When I started in this business about 40 years ago, I remember one of the first lessons I got taught was to avoid deployments on orbit," said Mike Menzel, Nasa's lead mission systems engineer on the project.

"James Webb cannot avoid the deployments. In fact, James Webb has to perform some of the most complex deployment sequences ever attempted, and these come with many challenges."

What if something goes awry?

There are no cameras to show what's occurring when the mechanisms are doing their thing. Part of the reasoning for omitting them is that they wouldn't be much use anyway in the dark shadow hopefully cast by the sunshield.

Annotated view of James Webb
Annotated view of James Webb

So the teams will be replying on sensor feedback, and if a problem arises, they'll work through their "fault trees" until a solution is found.

In extremis, it's possible even to give the telescope a bit of a shake to free a mechanism that might have become stuck.

"When I say, for instance, shimmy, you're rocking the observatory back and forth," explained Alphonso Stewart, Nasa's Webb deployment systems lead.

"In terms of a twirl, we basically can spin the observatory about any given axis. And for fire and ice, we can orient the observatory in such a way to put the sun on certain areas to heat them up, if we deem that that's necessary for the deployment," he told BBC News.

JWST
Webb is currently in its stowed configuration awaiting launch on a European Ariane-5 rocket

Webb is due to enter service about 180 days after launch, a time period that includes tuning the performance of the telescope's mirrors and instruments. But the engineers will not rush their tasks, especially if they come up against a snag.

"I've been the Webb project manager for almost 11 years, and this team does not give up," said Bill Ochs.

"So, we don't talk about what do we do if we fail? We talk about how we correct problems that we see on orbit, and how we move forward from there."

Size of mirror
Size of mirror
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Hubble Space Telescope has been offline for more than a week, and NASA isn't sure why

    NASA's iconic Earth-orbiting observatory is getting old. After Hubble's last glitch over the summer, engineers narrowed down the cause more quickly.

  • Space of the Week: This Dining Room's Fall Makeover Will Inspire You to Paint

    This paint color channels cozy autumn vibes.

  • Gabon gambles on sustainable logging to prevent deforestation

    MAYUMBA, Gabon (Reuters) -With its oil reserves waning, Gabon is betting that careful logging can safeguard the vast wealth of its forests, halving its associated carbon emissions while producing more timber. How Central African countries like Gabon manage their share of the world's second-largest rainforest is critical. On Monday, more than 100 global leaders pledged https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/over-100-global-leaders-pledge-end-deforestation-by-2030-2021-11-01 to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests.

  • The Cropped Cardigan: A Mini Take On Fall’s Biggest Trend

    What makes cardigans a fall wardrobe staple? All the appeal of your favorite knitwear… plus buttons. And in many cases, pockets. It’s a cozy sweater that can have all the sartorial bells and whistles, including (but not limited to!) fur-like collars, embroidered embellishments, and very much on-trend crochet fabrics. And just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be more to love about these chunky, funky garments, in comes the cropped cardigan: a mini take on this massive trend. A cropped car

  • Defining astronomy's next decade

    Astronomers are on the edge of their seats this week, awaiting the release of a document on Thursday that will help govern the next 10 years of their field.Why it matters: Funding agencies like NASA rely on the document — called the decadal survey — to help them decide what missions should be supported in the future. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The James Webb Space Telescope and Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope were prioritized in previous decadal

  • AP Reporter talks defense in Rittenhouse case

    When Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial for shooting three men during street protests in Wisconsin that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake last year, he'll argue that he fired in self-defense. (Nov. 1)

  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers: when, where, how to watch, line, kickoff time

    The NFL’s regular-season schedule grew to 17 games this season, and Sunday’s Chiefs-Packers contest is each team’s additional game. Here’s everything you need to know about Week 9.

  • In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

    In Chile's dry Atacama desert, stargazers are scanning the clear night skies to detect the existence of life on other planets and study so-called 'dark energy,' a mysterious cosmic force thought to be driving the accelerating expansion of the universe. Central to the race to peer into distant worlds is the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT), a $1.8 billion complex being built at the Las Campanas observatory and which will have a resolution 10 times higher than the Hubble space telescope. The telescope, expected to begin operation by the end of the decade, will compete with the European Southern Observatory's Extremely Large Telescope - located further north in the same desert - as well as the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) being built in Hawaii.

  • Russia says Ukraine trying to drag it into Donbass conflict

    Russia's foreign minister accused Ukrainian leaders on Monday of trying to drag Moscow into the conflict in eastern Ukraine, following an escalation in fighting between government forces and rebels in the breakaway region. "We observe attempts to carry out provocations, elicit some reaction from the militia and drag Russia into some kind of combat action," Sergei Lavrov told Russia's state television. Russia accused Ukraine of destabilising the situation after government forces used a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone to strike a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists last week.

  • NASA grew and harvested chili peppers in space, a scientific breakthrough. An astronaut used them for tacos.

    Chili pepper seeds were brought to the International Space Station in June, and astronauts ate the crops on Friday.

  • How photos of Afghan suffering shown over and over perpetuate inequality and harm

    Explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021, worsened the devastation in Afghanistan. Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesDevastating photos and videos emerged from Afghanistan as the Taliban regained control of the country and U.S. troops prepared to withdraw in August 2021. A video of 19-year-old Zaki Anwari and others falling to their deaths as they clung to the side of a U.S. evacuation airplane circulated in the news and on social media

  • Tested: 2021 Porsche 718 Spyder Is Fiercely Focused, Even with the Automatic

    The lightweight convertible 718 wins us over with riveting performance and a song we want to play on repeat.

  • Israeli Minister Initially Denied Entry to Climate Summit Because They Couldn't Accommodate Her Wheelchair

    The U.K.'s environment secretary later offered an apology, telling the BBC in a radio interview: "We deeply regret that incident"

  • NC woman loved her 57 feral cats. After her death, property owner wanted them gone.

    The woman never turned a cat down. Not the one people later named Miss Lady. Or Casey. Fluffy. Rusty. Or Mama Kitty.

  • The new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 turns up the dial with a Ferrari-style engine

    The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 uses the same engine as Chevy’s racing team – but the civilian version is actually more powerful.

  • Australia's foreign interference laws fuelled suspicion of Chinese community - report

    Australia's adoption of foreign interference laws in 2018 helped to curb Beijing's overtures to the Chinese community there but led to tension that alienated many Chinese-Australians, the Lowy Institute foreign policy think tank said in a report on Tuesday. The law, criticised by Beijing, brought a deterioration in ties that worsened after Australia banned telecoms giant Huawei from its 5G network and urged an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, with China imposing trade reprisals.

  • Schumer announces deal on prescription drug pricing, a key obstacle to mega-bill

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a key holdout, endorsed the agreement.

  • Bright meteor shoots across night sky over Iowa, photo shows. Why is it green?

    The fireball was traveling at around 87,000 miles per hour, according to NASA.

  • SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut’s ‘minor medical issue’

    A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday.

  • Olivia Wilde posted a pretty nsfw video while getting dressed up for Halloween

    Olivia Wilde posted a pretty daring video to her Instagram Story while getting dressed up in her Dolly Parton Halloween costume.