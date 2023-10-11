James Webb Space Telescope Detected Temperature On Trappist 1 B Exoplanet

The James Webb Space Telescope has set it sights on Trappist 1 system's innermost planet, Trappist 1 b. It has discovered that “the planet’s dayside has a temperature of about 500 kelvins (roughly 230°C), and suggests that it has no significant atmosphere,” according to the ESA/Webb team. Credit: Space.com | animation courtesy: ESO/L. Calçada / Space Engine/NASA/GSFC | edited by Space.com's Steve Spaleta Music: Stay in Orbit by Victor Lundberg / courtesy of Epidemic Sound

