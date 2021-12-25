James Webb Space Telescope ready to make history

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent

The biggest space telescope ever conceived is scheduled to go into orbit in the coming hours.

The $10bn James Webb Space Telescope will be launched on a European Ariane rocket from French Guiana.

It's a project that has taken 30 years to design and build and is regarded as one of the grand scientific endeavours of the 21st Century.

Webb's goal will be to try to image the very first stars and galaxies to shine in the Universe.

It will also have the power to probe the atmospheres of distant planets to look for gases that might hint at the presence of life.

Lift-off from the equatorial Kourou spaceport is timed for 09:20 local time (12:20 GMT).

The anticipation is high, but so too is the level of anxiety.

To get to space, Webb must first survive a 27-minute ascent on what is, in effect, a controlled explosion.

The telescope then has to unfold itself in a series of complex deployments, all of which must be completed flawlessly or the observatory as a whole won't work.

"Webb is an extraordinary mission," said US space agency administrator Bill Nelson.

"It's a shining example of what we can accomplish when we dream big. We've always known that this project would be a risky endeavour. But, of course, when you want a big reward, you have to usually take a big risk."

Telescope comparisons
Telescope comparisons

The James Webb telescope is named after one of the architects of the Apollo Moon programme, and the space agencies of the US, Europe and Canada, who are all partners on the project, regard it as a science flagship of no less importance.

Webb's mission is to build on the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope, which, after 31 years in orbit, is nearing the end of operations.

Webb will look deeper into the cosmos and, as a consequence, much further back in time.

At the core of the new facility's capabilities is its 6.5m-wide golden mirror.

This remarkable reflecting surface, allied to four super-sensitive instruments, should enable Webb to detect the light from the pioneer stars. These objects are theorised to have ignited more than 13.5 billion years ago.

"They will be just little red specks," said Nasa senior project scientist and Nobel Prize winner John Mather.

"We think there should be stars, or galaxies, or black holes maybe beginning at 100 million years after the Big Bang. There won't be many of them to find at that time but the Webb telescope can see them if they're there, and we're lucky," he told BBC News.

How telescope will see back in time
How telescope will see back in time

The pioneer stars are more than a mere curiosity. They began the process of seeding the cosmos with the first heavy chemical elements.

The calcium in our bones, the phosphorus in our DNA and the iron in our blood - all these atoms had to be "manufactured" in the nuclear reactions that make stars shine, and in the mighty explosions that end their existence.

In this sense, Webb will be charting our origins.

"One of my favourite things about astronomy in general is that it really gets right down to our big questions: Where do we come from? How did we get here? Are we alone? These questions are more than just arcane science questions; they're questions that get to the heart of what it means to be human," said Nasa deputy project scientist Dr Amber Straughn.

James Webb
James Webb is so big it has had to be folded to fit in the nosecone of its launch rocket
Morelle byline
Morelle byline

Is this astronomy's biggest gamble?

Getting this telescope to space has been far from easy. Plagued with years of delays and billions of dollars of overspends - there were even calls to cancel the project along the way. But scientists persisted. And now, sitting on top of a rocket, is the biggest, most complex and most powerful space telescope ever built.

The launch will be nail-biting enough - but it's what comes next that's making astronomers even more nervous. Unfolding a tennis-court sized telescope in space is hands-down the most difficult deployment ever attempted. If anything goes wrong - and there are over 300 points where the operation could fail - it's game over. But with the highest of risks, comes the highest of rewards.

Webb will be transformative, giving us spectacular new views of every phase of cosmic history. And this will help us to answer humanity's biggest questions: How did the Universe begin, and are we alone in it? If Webb can do that, the gamble will have paid off.

Saturday's flight to orbit involves one of the most dependable rockets in the business. The Ariane-5 has a greater than 98% record of success. Its last outright failure was in 2002.

The less-than-2% rate reflects the hazards that inevitably come with handling such an extreme vehicle.

People will naturally focus on it - there are no guarantees in the rocket business - but it's fair to say that few Ariane missions have been subjected to the same level of detailed scrutiny as this one.

Engineers have reviewed every aspect of the vehicle's performance. All questions have been answered.

The Ariane will fly east from Kourou, out over the Atlantic towards Africa.

A signal confirming Webb is in space and safe should be picked up by a ground antenna in Malindi, Kenya.

This will mark the start then of a month-long journey for the telescope as it moves out to its planned observing station 1.5 million km from Earth.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • James Webb Space Telescope launch – live: Nasa prepares for historic Christmas Day lift-off

    Follow the latest updates

  • How NASA's Webb Telescope works and other facts you need to know

    On Christmas Day, NASA is launching into space its biggest, most expensive and most powerful telescope yet. The James Webb Space Telescope will rocket into the cosmos and orbit nearly 1 million miles away from Earth. If the launch is successful, the telescope will spend five to 10 years studying the formation of the universe’s earliest galaxies, how they compare to today’s galaxies, how our solar system developed and if there is life on other planets.

  • Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus

    “Life finds a way.” The words that Ian Malcolm so famously spoke in 1993’s Jurassic Park still ring true, it seems. Based on a new study, scientists say that life could indeed be finding its way on Venus. How life on Venus could be making its own environment Last year, researchers announced the discovery of phosphine in … The post Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus appeared first on BGR.

  • Watch NASA launch its $10 billion, game-changing James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas morning

    Webb could revolutionize astronomy by spotting the universe's first galaxies. But the telescope has to launch and travel 1 million miles from Earth.

  • Ancient mass migration transformed Britons' DNA

    Scientists uncover evidence for a large-scale, prehistoric migration into Britain in the Bronze Age.

  • Comet Leonard Last Came in Earth's View 80,000 Years Ago—Watch It Appear for the Last Time This Month

    This celestial object moves 158,084 miles per hour in outer space, but it will move slowly from our view as it passes by our planet.

  • Giant fossil found in Nevada is first of its kind

    It's the largest animal found from that time period, both in the sea and on land, and currently holds the title of first giant animal to ever inhabit Earth.

  • Kathy Lueders on Artemis, restructuring NASA and the lifecycle of the ISS

    Kathy Lueders, head of NASA's newly minted Space Operations Mission Directorate, joined us at TC Sessions: Space last week for a chat about the future of the agency and what she is looking forward to — and dreading — in the next decade of missions. In the first place, Lueders explained the reasoning behind NASA's decision in September to split the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate in two. "Thirty years ago it was really, in the human exploration area, it was Shuttle, and then it was Shuttle and station... Now we've added Commercial Crew, [Lunar] Gateway, you know, HLS [Human Landing System], I mean, we're mushrooming!" she explained.

  • Sharks may be able to protect us from coronavirus, research suggests. Here’s how

    Four nurse sharks, named after James Bond villains, are being studied at the University of Madison-Wisconsin in the battle against COVID-19.

  • Melting Arctic ice will have catastrophic effects on the world, experts say. Here's how.

    If there is any doubt about climate change, look no further than the coldest regions of the planet for proof that the planet is warming at unprecedented rates, experts say. The Arctic, is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the world, according to this year's Arctic Report Card, released last week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The phenomenon, known as Arctic amplification, occurs when the sea ice, which is white, thins or disappears, allowing dark ocean or land surfaces to absorb more heat from the sun and release that energy back into the atmosphere.

  • Octopus hunting is truly a super predator on the reef

    There are more than 300 species of octopus. They are mollusks and being invertebrates, they possess no bones. They are masters of shape shifting, able to fit their entire bodies through spaces barely larger than their eyes. They can elongate for better propulsion, spread out like a parachute to capture prey, and extend their arms into the tiniest of crevices too explore for food. One of the most intelligent creatures in the animal kingdom, they are capable of observational learning and they possess short and long term memories. This octopus is hunting during the day, which is a rare sight. Generally nocturnal feeders, they hide during daylight hours and emerge when darkness envelops the reef. They feed on crabs, fish, and other mollusks, groping around and under coral to capture a meal. Able to control all eight arms independently, their brains are sophisticated and highly efficient. They are even able to smell and taste with their tentacles which is of great benefit when using their arms to find food. When an octopus captures crabs or shelled mollusks, they may be strong enough to tear them apart, but for those with seemingly impenetrable shells, the octopus has an impressive method of overcoming the armour. Minute teeth are used to drill a hole in the shell. With the help of an enzyme in the octopus’ saliva they can dissolve calcium carbonate in the shells. After creating a tiny hole in the exoskeletons, the octopus injects a toxin that will kill the animal, causing the muscles to relax so that the shells can be opened. The octopus has two thirds of its neurons located in complex nerve systems in its arms. They are capable of complex reflex actions that do not require input from the brain. This makes the octopus a powerful, flexible, and formidable predator. The octopus must be wary of sharks, eels, sea lions and other large predators. It is agile and quick in the water for short distances, using jet propulsion for locomotion. It can also expel ink, making it difficult for a predator to see or smell the octopus. Able to conceal itself in small spaces, it is well protected. In the open, it is the master of camouflage and shape shifting, able to disguise itself well against almost any background. There are few predators in the ocean with skills and abilities that rival those of the octopus. It is truly a super predator.

  • NASA set to launch $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas morning

    NASA is hoping for its biggest Christmas present yet: the successful launch of the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, which is set to lift off early Christmas morning. Webb will replace the 31-year-old Hubble Space Telescope as the leading space observatory. Researchers hope it can tell us more about the history of the universe. CBS News senior space analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN with more.

  • ‘An act of rebellion’: the young farmers revolutionizing Puerto Rico’s agriculture

    The island imports 85% of its food but these three farms are part of the agroecology movement that seeks food sovereignty and climate solutions Francisco Diaz Ramos, 44, Marissa Reyes, 32, and Jan Paul, 29, run the Güakiá Colectivo Agroecólogico, an 11 acre farm in Dorado, Puerto Rico. Photograph: Angel Valentin/The Guardian Puerto Rico was once a thriving agricultural hub thanks to its tropical climate, rich biodiversity, and sustainable farming traditions. Today, less than 2% of the workforce

  • Here’s How Astronauts Give Each Other Haircuts in Space

    Astronaut Matthias Maurer has released a video of what it's like to get a haircut aboard the International Space Station and it is educational. The post Here’s How Astronauts Give Each Other Haircuts in Space appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is about to launch and provide a new look at space

    The James Webb Space Telescope is one of the great engineering feats of not just NASA but for humanity.

  • Preserved fossilized dinosaur egg discovered in China

    Scientists have discovered a well-preserved fossil of a dinosaur egg that has strengthened the links between prehistoric creatures and modern birds.

  • Scientists sweat over Christmas Day launch of $10bn space telescope decades in the making

    A “once in a generation” space telescope, which is the most powerful and expensive ever made, will be finally launched into space on Christmas Day.

  • Comet Leonard lights up the night sky this Christmas

    Leonard is the most anticipated and dazzling comet of the year.

  • Here's what to know about NASA's newest invention that's launching into space tomorrow

    NASA's James Webb telescope is set to launch. Here's why the agency is calling it an "Apollo moment."

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — James Webb Telescope lifts off on Christmas

    Today is Thursday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. After decades of design, debates and delays, the world's most advanced telescope is now ready to make its launch debut on Christmas morning - beginning an unprecedented, million-mile journey, National Geographic reported.The James Webb Space Telescope is set to take off at...