The James Webb Telescope ascends
On Dec. 25, the rocket carrying the James Webb Telescope took off from Kourou, France. The telescope is the successor to the Hubble Telescope and a huge step towards understanding the early universe.
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has surged worldwide in record time—it was only three weeks ago that the first case was identified in South Africa. Last week, it accounted for 73% of new COVID infections in the United States, according to the latest CDC data. It's highly contagious—scientists estimate it's twice as transmissible as the Delta variant, which itself was twice as transmissible as the original COIVD strain—which calls for an abundance of caution.
Alena Yildiz said the bride, a close friend, saw a video of her in the bridesmaid dress and called her to say it was too "attention-grabbing."
When it comes to gift-giving, Queen Elizabeth is a firm believer in practicality. So, it should come as no surprise that she once purchased...
Five years after then-coach Tyler Summitt was caught having an affair with his point guard at Louisiana Tech, the couple are married and have a son.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended a service at St George's Chapel ahead of spending Christmas Day with the Queen.
The New York Times has appealed the ruling, saying the judge's decision should "raise alarms" about press freedoms and government overreach.
Valley News Live via YouTubeWhen relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night.What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” Er
A family is seeking justice for their loved one featured in a newly released police body camera video that showed Norfolk, Virginia, police tackling a […]
Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said that he testified for four hours and shared extensive documents about the financing of rallies on January 6.
Oakland County's prosecutor says the parents of Oxford school shooting suspect knew for months that their son was depressed but failed to get him help.
"I am who I am. I’m good with it. You might need to figure it out, but I’m fine with it."View Entire Post ›
A kind message from a new father to a new mom over a doorbell turned into a quest to find the Atlanta driver and pay him back for his kind words
Ciara‘s tiny figure was a topic of conversation on Dec. 20 after the singer shared a beach photo at an undisclosed location. In the Instagram […]
Researchers may have discovered an effective prevention treatment strategy for inhibiting the virus that causes COVID-19 and its mutations, according to the results of a recent study.
Chris Noth, aka Mr. Big from the series “Sex in the City,” has been accused of sexual assault and/or harassment by three women. Two of […]
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones hooked his offensive linemen up with an impressive array of gifts on Christmas Eve, according to Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras.
The Steelers will be shorthanded this week against the Chiefs.
Steph Curry was determined to take a 3-pointer on this possession.
Nick Foles will start at QB for Chicago on Sunday against the Seahawks. As you can imagine, Bears fans aren't handling the news well.